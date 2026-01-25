Car News That Mattered This Week: Exciting Toyota And Skoda Unveils, A Mahindra Thar Roxx Special Edition And Multiple Bharat NCAP Results To Look At

From the new Toyota EV, Skoda facelift to safety ratings and a Thar Roxx special edition, here’s what made headlines this week

The Indian automotive space saw plenty of action this week, with the unveiling of the first Toyota EV in India, the facelifted Skoda Kushaq and the launch of a special edition of the fan favourite Mahindra Thar Roxx. Besides, there were also noteworthy safety ratings on Tata and VinFast SUVs from Bharat NCAP. If you missed the updates, here’s a roundup of everything that mattered.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella Unveiled

Toyota unveiled the Urban Cruiser Ebella, which is their first electric product in India and is a rebadged version of the Maruti e Vitara. The Ebella brings a cleaner and sleeker exterior design while sharing the same interior and powertrain as the e Vitara. While its prices remain to be announced, Toyota has confirmed that the Ebella will be offered with a battery rental scheme.

2026 Skoda Kushaq Facelift Unveiled

Skoda has taken the wraps off the 2026 Kushaq facelift, introducing a series of subtle yet practical updates to its compact SUV. The refreshed model features a tweaked design, new colour options and a refreshed cabin theme. The carmaker has democratised a lot of features, hence making the new Kushaq’s base variant a lot more well-equipped than before. The SUV continues with the existing turbo-petrol engine options, while also gaining a new automatic transmission.

Mahindra Thar Roxx Star Edition Launched

Mahindra launched the Thar Roxx Star Edition at Rs 16.85 lakh (ex-showroom). The special edition features visual updates to the exterior in its grille and alloy wheels. It also gets a new Yellow colour that looks really cool. Even inside, the Thar Roxx Star Edition finds an all-black interior. While the new look is sure to impress, there are certain misses in terms of features and in its powertrain setup.

Tata Punch Facelift Scored 5 Stars In Bharat NCAP Crash Tests

The 2026 Tata Punch facelift secured a full 5-star safety rating in Bharat NCAP crash tests, underlining Tata Motors’ continued emphasis on safety. The compact SUV performed strongly in both adult and child occupant protection tests, with stable body structure ratings and consistent performance across frontal and side impact tests.

Skoda Kodiaq RS India Launch Confirmed

Skoda has officially confirmed the launch of the Kodiaq RS in India, which will be a performance-oriented version of Skoda’s flagship SUV. The RS variant is expected to stand out with sportier design elements. Under the hood, the Kodiaq RS will share the same turbo-petrol engine with its performance sedan sibling, the Octavia RS.

Skoda Kylaq Gets New Variants

Skoda has reshuffled the Kylaq lineup with the introduction of two new variants, Classic Plus and Prestige Plus. These new trims command a price premium of up to Rs 66,000 over the trims they are based on. Skoda has also introduced new features for the top-spec Signature and Signature Plus variants. Additionally, the Kylaq now gets new paint shade options as part of this update.

VinFast VF6 And VF7 Crash Tested By Bharat NCAP

VinFast’s VF6 and VF7 electric SUVs have undergone Bharat NCAP crash testing, with both models posting respectable safety scores. The results highlight a strong body structure and solid occupant protection; however, with a poor result in chest protection.

Updated Jeep Meridian Launched In India

Jeep gave the Meridian a model-year update, introducing a practical update in its higher spec Limited and Overland variants. Prices for the 2026 Meridian have also gone up by up to Rs 1.27 lakh (ex-showroom).