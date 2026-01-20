Skoda Kylaq Variants Rejigged; Gets 2 New Variants: Classic Plus And Prestige Plus

Democratizing nicer features - that’s what Skoda has done with the latest update to the Kylaq

Note: Images of Skoda Kylaq in Tornado Red used in this report are for representation purposes.

Skoda India has rejigged the variant lineup of the Skoda Kylaq, its entry-level offering. Two new variants have been added: Classic Plus And Prestige Plus. The higher-spec Signature and Signature Plus variant now gains some new features. Updates have also been made to the colour palette. Without further ado, let’s get cracking to see what all has been updated.

Skoda Kylaq: Price

One thing we appreciate is the fact that the overall price range of the Skoda Kylaq remains unchanged. It continues to retail from Rs 7.59 lakh to Rs 12.99 lakh (ex-showroom). And the new variants fit in this price range.

Skoda Kylaq Manual Skoda Kylaq Automatic Classic Rs 7.59 lakh ----- Classic Plus (New) Rs 8.25 lakh Rs 9.25 lakh Signature (Updated) Rs 9.43 lakh Rs 10.43 lakh Signature Plus (Updated) Rs 10.77 lakh Rs 11.77 lakh Prestige Rs 11.75 lakh Rs 12.75 lakh Prestige Plus (New) Rs 11.99 lakh Rs 12.99 lakh

The Classic Plus commands a premium of Rs 66,000 over the base Classic.

Meanwhile, prices of the Prestige have been reduced by Rs 24,000 to accommodate the new Prestige Plus variants.

The Classic Plus now marks the new entry point for those who want the Kylaq with an automatic transmission.

Skoda Kylaq: What Are The Top Features Of These Variants?

The main talking point is that Skoda has democratised some of the nicer and useful features to the lower variants, making the Kylaq an even more tempting proposition. To make life easier for you, we have mentioned the top features of the newly introduced variants in this table below:

Classic Plus (New) Signature / Signature Plus (Updated) Prestige Plus (New) Single-pane Sunroof

Auto-dimming IRVM

Rain Sensing Wipers

Cruise Control

Steering-mounted Audio Controls

4 Speakers

16-Inch Steel Wheels With Cover Rear Wiper And Washer

Paddle Shifters (AT only) 6-way Powered And Ventilated Front Seats

Do note that powered front seats have been deleted from the one-below-top Prestige variant.

Since the Kylaq’s variants are rejigged, we would request you to stay tuned for our updated variants explained story.

Skoda Kylaq: Revisions To The Colour Palette

We were a bit sad when Skoda previously removed the Tornado Red hue from the Kylaq. However, the good news now is that for those who want a red Kylaq can pick it up in a new Cherry Red hue. The sad news is that the signature Olive Green hue has now faced the axe.

Other colour options offered with the Skoda Kushaq include Lava Blue, Deep Black, Candy White, Carbon Steel, and Brilliant Silver.

Skoda Kylaq: Engine Options

No changes have been made in this department, which is good news. It continues with the 1-litre turbo-petrol engine that offers a fun-to-drive experience. Here are the specifications:

Parameters Specifications Engine 1-litre, 3-cylinder, Turbo-petrol Power (PS) 115 PS Torque (Nm) 178 Nm Transmission Options 6-speed MT / 6-speed AT (torque converter) Claimed Fuel Efficiency 19.68 kmpl (MT) / 19.05 kmpl (AT)

Skoda Kylaq: Rivals

The Skoda Kylaq continues to lock horns with the Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Maruti Brezza, and Mahindra XUV 3XO. If you want a slightly larger Skoda SUV that sits above the Kylaq, you can also consider the Kushaq which has just got a much-needed facelift.