    Skoda Kylaq Variants Rejigged; Gets 2 New Variants: Classic Plus And Prestige Plus

    Modified On Jan 20, 2026 06:35 PM By Aniruthan

    956 Views
    Democratizing nicer features - that’s what Skoda has done with the latest update to the Kylaq

    Skoda Kylaq

    Note: Images of Skoda Kylaq in Tornado Red used in this report are for representation purposes. 

    Skoda India has rejigged the variant lineup of the Skoda Kylaq, its entry-level offering. Two new variants have been added: Classic Plus And Prestige Plus. The higher-spec Signature and Signature Plus variant now gains some new features. Updates have also been made to the colour palette. Without further ado, let’s get cracking to see what all has been updated. 

    Skoda Kylaq: Price 

    One thing we appreciate is the fact that the overall price range of the Skoda Kylaq remains unchanged. It continues to retail from Rs 7.59 lakh to Rs 12.99 lakh (ex-showroom). And the new variants fit in this price range. 

     

    Skoda Kylaq Manual 

    Skoda Kylaq Automatic 

    Classic 

    Rs 7.59 lakh 

    -----

    Classic Plus (New)

    Rs 8.25 lakh

    Rs 9.25 lakh

    Signature (Updated)

    Rs 9.43 lakh 

    Rs 10.43 lakh 

    Signature Plus (Updated)

    Rs 10.77 lakh 

    Rs 11.77 lakh 

    Prestige

    Rs 11.75 lakh 

    Rs 12.75 lakh 

    Prestige Plus (New)

    Rs 11.99 lakh 

    Rs 12.99 lakh 

    Skoda Kylaq Side Profile

    • The Classic Plus commands a premium of Rs 66,000 over the base Classic. 

    • Meanwhile, prices of the Prestige have been reduced by Rs 24,000 to accommodate the new Prestige Plus variants. 

    • The Classic Plus now marks the new entry point for those who want the Kylaq with an automatic transmission. 

    Skoda Kylaq: What Are The Top Features Of These Variants?

    The main talking point is that Skoda has democratised some of the nicer and useful features to the lower variants, making the Kylaq an even more tempting proposition. To make life easier for you, we have mentioned the top features of the newly introduced variants in this table below:

    Classic Plus (New)

    Signature / Signature Plus (Updated)

    Prestige Plus (New)

    • Single-pane Sunroof 

    • Auto-dimming IRVM

    • Rain Sensing Wipers

    • Cruise Control 

    • Steering-mounted Audio Controls

    • 4 Speakers 

    • 16-Inch Steel Wheels With Cover

    • Rear Wiper And Washer

    • Paddle Shifters (AT only)

    • 6-way Powered And Ventilated Front Seats

    2026 Skoda Kylaq Sunroof

    • Do note that powered front seats have been deleted from the one-below-top Prestige variant. 

    • Since the Kylaq’s variants are rejigged, we would request you to stay tuned for our updated variants explained story. 

    Skoda Kylaq: Revisions To The Colour Palette

    We were a bit sad when Skoda previously removed the Tornado Red hue from the Kylaq. However, the good news now is that for those who want a red Kylaq can pick it up in a new Cherry Red hue. The sad news is that the signature Olive Green hue has now faced the axe. 

    Skoda Kylaq Rear Shot

    Other colour options offered with the Skoda Kushaq include Lava Blue, Deep Black, Candy White, Carbon Steel, and Brilliant Silver. 

    Skoda Kylaq: Engine Options 

    No changes have been made in this department, which is good news. It continues with the 1-litre turbo-petrol engine that offers a fun-to-drive experience. Here are the specifications: 

    Parameters 

    Specifications 

    Engine

    1-litre, 3-cylinder, Turbo-petrol

    Power (PS)

    115 PS

    Torque (Nm)

    178 Nm

    Transmission Options

    6-speed MT / 6-speed AT (torque converter)

    Claimed Fuel Efficiency

    19.68 kmpl (MT) / 19.05 kmpl (AT)

    Skoda Kylaq: Rivals 

    The Skoda Kylaq continues to lock horns with the Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Maruti Brezza, and Mahindra XUV 3XO. If you want a slightly larger Skoda SUV that sits above the Kylaq, you can also consider the Kushaq which has just got a much-needed facelift

    Similar cars to compare & consider

    Related News

