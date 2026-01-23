Mahindra Thar Roxx Star Edition Launched At Rs 16.85 Lakh; Gets Cosmetic Updates For A STEALTH Look

While the Thar Roxx Star Edition gets all the top-end bells and whistles, it’s not for those who go off-road

Mahindra has launched the Thar Roxx Star Edition at Rs 16.85 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom). This special edition of the beloved off-roader focuses mainly on visual updates, with fresh exterior and interior colour schemes that are sure to woo the Roxx fans.

It seems that Mahindra has positioned this version more towards family buyers, as it is not offered with a four-wheel-drive system. If you’re wondering what’s new in the Thar Roxx Star Edition, here’s a closer look at what it brings. But before that, let’s discuss prices first:

Prices

Variant Diesel MT Turbo-Petrol AT Diesel AT Thar Roxx Star Edition Rs 16.85 lakh Rs 17.85 lakh Rs 18.35 lakh

The Mahindra Thar Roxx Star edition comes equipped with almost all the bells and whistles, which we'll be talking about next.

*Star Edition prices are introductory (all prices are ex-showroom)

Mahindra Thar Roxx Star Edition: What’s New?

The Star Edition is primarily about visual upgrades. It introduces a new Citrine Yellow exterior colour that helps the Thar Roxx stand out on the road, while Tango Red, Everest White and Stealth Black continue to be available as well.

Adding to its distinct identity, the SUV gets a ‘Star Edition’ badge on the C-pillar. It also features piano-black 19-inch alloy wheels and a piano-black grille, both of which lend the Thar Roxx a more aggressive and purposeful look.

On the inside, Mahindra has finally offered a darker black-and-grey cabin theme. This is a welcome update, as the light Ivory White interior is tough to keep clean on a daily basis. Although it must be noted that Mahindra addressed this concern earlier with a Mocha Brown interior.

Besides, there are no significant feature updates to this edition. It gets all the highlights like a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25-inch instrument cluster, wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, a panoramic sunroof, a wireless phone charger, a 9-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, ventilated front seats, a 6-way powered driver’s seat, auto AC with rear vents, keyless entry and a cooled glovebox.

Safety features include 6 airbags (as standard), disc brakes on all wheels, an electronic parking brake with auto hold function, a 360-degree camera and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

Note: The one thing OMITTED in this Star Edition is the level-2 ADAS (advanced driver assistance system), which is offered in the top-spec AX7 L.

Powertrain Options

The overall powertrain specifications of the Thar Roxx are as follows:

Engine 2-litre turbo-petrol 2.2-litre diesel Power Up to 177 PS Up to 175 PS Torque Up to 380 Nm Up to 400 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT^ 6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT Drivetrain* Rear-wheel drive Rear-wheel drive/4-wheel drive

The special Star Edition is offered with all the engine-transmission configurations except for the turbo-petrol manual (which isn’t available with the AX7 L.

Do note the Star Edition can only be had with a rear-wheel drivetrain. So if your need is a 4X4, there’s no option but to turn your head away from this version of the Roxx.

Rivals

^AT = Torque converter automatic gearbox

The Mahindra Thar Roxx is essentially a more family-oriented alternative to its quirky 3-door sibling and it also rivals the 5-door Force Gurkha and the Maruti Jimny.