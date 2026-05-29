2026 Toyota Ebella Launched: Top-spec Variant Priced At Rs 23.60 Lakh; Find Variants, Colour Options, Features, Specifications And More

Published On May 29, 2026 12:51 PM By Bikramjit

The 2026 Toyota Ebella EV has already been revealed earlier. It has now been launched with its top-spec E3 variant priced at Rs 23.60 lakh (ex-showroom). The Ebella marks Toyota’s entry into the mass-market electric vehicle space. If you are curious about what Toyota’s first electric offering brings to the table, here is everything you need to know.

Variants & Prices

The Toyota Ebella is available in three variants: E1, E2 and E3 .

Only the E3 trim’s price has been announced, while the prices for the E1 and E2 are to follow.

Variant 49 kWh 61 kWh E1 TBA — E2 — TBA E3 — Rs 23.60 lakh

Colour Options

TBA- To Be Announced

The Toyota Ebella can be had in five shades:

Sportin Red

Enticing Silver

Gaming Grey

Bluish Black

Cafe White

Dual-tone Colours: The White, Red and Silver shades above can also be had in dual-tone option paired with a black roof. There is also an additional Land Breeze Green hue, which is exclusively offered in a dual-tone option.

Exterior

Thinking the e Vitara is too rugged-looking? Pick this for a more sleek appearance.

You get the typical EV shenanigans - a closed-off face, sleek bumpers help it give a neat look!

But the monopod LED headlights with the pixel-like DRLs give a menacing look to the face.

Numbers That Matter: Length: 4285 mm, Width: 1800 mm, Height: 1640 mm, Wheelbase: 2700 mm (While the Urban Cruiser is a rebadged version of the Maruti e Vitara, it follows a distinctive, neat styling and is also slightly bigger in length by 10mm and height by 5 mm).)

From the side, the Ebella shows a quite curvy silhouette with thick black cladding around the wheel arches and along the lower doors.

It sits on 18-inch aerodynamically designed dual-tone alloy wheels.

At the rear, the SUV adopts a full-width LED light bar that connects the taillamps, with pixel-style lighting elements visible within the clusters.

Smaller Details: There are no roof rails, which gives a more rounded off look to the eSUV.

Interior

Inside, the Toyota Ebella gets the same dashboard layout and features as the e Vitara, with a dual-tone black and tan cabin theme.

It has a two-spoke, leatherette-wrapped, squarish steering wheel and leatherette upholstery.

The square AC vents have brushed aluminium surrounds, and the dual-screen setup occupies a large portion of the dashboard.

You can find a lot of soft-touch materials on the dashboard. It's commendable of Toyota to retain sturdy buttons and switches for important functions instead of touch panels.

The rear seat space is just adequate due to the slightly low roofline. The compromised underthigh support due to the raised floor and the limited headroom might make you feel a little cramped.

Features

Feature Note 10.1-inch infotainment Displays all the relevant information in an easy-to-view manner. 10.25-inch digital driver’s display The instrument cluster is clubbed along with the infotainment in a single display panel, which is a floating setup on the dash. Ventilated front seats Ensures your back stays cool on hot days. 10-way adjustable driver’s seat Allows the driver to find a comfortable driving position with ease. Fixed Glass Roof It doesn’t open - yes! And the size is definitely on the smaller side. JBL sound system Make your drive enriching with a bass-filled audio from as many as 10 speakers, including tweeters and a subwoofer.

The Toyota Ebella comes decently equipped. Apart from the features mentioned above, the Urban Cruiser Ebella also offers a wireless phone charger, wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, air purifier, ambient lighting and auto AC with rear vents.

Safety

On the safety front, the Toyota Ebella gets basics covered, such as 7 airbags, all-wheel disc brakes, and an electronic parking brake.

It also gets a Level-2 ADAS (advanced driver assistance system) suite, which includes features such as lane keep assist, high beam assist, adaptive cruise control, rear cross traffic alert, and autonomous emergency braking.

Some of its advanced safety tech includes a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), electronic stability control, AVAS, front and rear parking sensors, and a 360-degree camera.

Note: While the Ebella is not yet crash-tested, it is expected to offer a similar level of protection to the Maruti e Vitara, which has already secured a five-star safety rating from Bharat NCAP.

Battery Pack & Range

Take a look at the battery pack and motor specifications of the Ebella:

Battery Option 49 kWh 61 kWh No. of electric motor(s) 1 1 Power 144 PS 174 PS Torque 192.5 Nm 192.5 Nm Claimed range 344 km (WLTP) 543 km (ARAI)

The Ebella shares the same battery pack options as e Vitara. With the larger unit, the EV claims to run a maximum of 543 km.

The Ebella comes with a front-wheel drivetrain and a single-motor setup in India. The all-wheel drive version available globally hasn’t made its way to our shores.

Do note that the top-spec E3 variant only gets the larger battery pack option.

Rivals

The Toyota Ebella will take on its own sibling, the Maruti e Vitara, alongside the Hyundai Creta Electric, Tata Curvv EV, MG ZS EV and the Mahindra BE 6.