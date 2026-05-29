2026 Toyota Ebella Launched: Top-spec Variant Priced At Rs 23.60 Lakh; Find Variants, Colour Options, Features, Specifications And More
Toyota is offering the Ebella in three variants, and only the top-spec variant’s price has been announced
Published On May 29, 2026 12:51 PM By Bikramjit
-
- Write a comment
The 2026 Toyota Ebella EV has already been revealed earlier. It has now been launched with its top-spec E3 variant priced at Rs 23.60 lakh (ex-showroom). The Ebella marks Toyota’s entry into the mass-market electric vehicle space. If you are curious about what Toyota’s first electric offering brings to the table, here is everything you need to know.
Variants & Prices
-
The Toyota Ebella is available in three variants: E1, E2 and E3.
-
Only the E3 trim’s price has been announced, while the prices for the E1 and E2 are to follow.
|
Variant
|
49 kWh
|
61 kWh
|
E1
|
TBA
|
—
|
E2
|
—
|
TBA
|
E3
|
—
|
Rs 23.60 lakh
Colour Options
The Toyota Ebella can be had in five shades:
-
Sportin Red
-
Enticing Silver
-
Gaming Grey
-
Bluish Black
-
Cafe White
|
Dual-tone Colours:
The White, Red and Silver shades above can also be had in dual-tone option paired with a black roof. There is also an additional Land Breeze Green hue, which is exclusively offered in a dual-tone option.
Exterior
-
Thinking the e Vitara is too rugged-looking? Pick this for a more sleek appearance.
-
You get the typical EV shenanigans - a closed-off face, sleek bumpers help it give a neat look!
-
But the monopod LED headlights with the pixel-like DRLs give a menacing look to the face.
|
Numbers That Matter:
Length: 4285 mm, Width: 1800 mm, Height: 1640 mm, Wheelbase: 2700 mm (While the Urban Cruiser is a rebadged version of the Maruti e Vitara, it follows a distinctive, neat styling and is also slightly bigger in length by 10mm and height by 5 mm).)
- From the side, the Ebella shows a quite curvy silhouette with thick black cladding around the wheel arches and along the lower doors.
-
It sits on 18-inch aerodynamically designed dual-tone alloy wheels.
-
At the rear, the SUV adopts a full-width LED light bar that connects the taillamps, with pixel-style lighting elements visible within the clusters.
|
Smaller Details:
There are no roof rails, which gives a more rounded off look to the eSUV.
Interior
-
Inside, the Toyota Ebella gets the same dashboard layout and features as the e Vitara, with a dual-tone black and tan cabin theme.
-
It has a two-spoke, leatherette-wrapped, squarish steering wheel and leatherette upholstery.
-
The square AC vents have brushed aluminium surrounds, and the dual-screen setup occupies a large portion of the dashboard.
-
You can find a lot of soft-touch materials on the dashboard. It's commendable of Toyota to retain sturdy buttons and switches for important functions instead of touch panels.
-
The rear seat space is just adequate due to the slightly low roofline. The compromised underthigh support due to the raised floor and the limited headroom might make you feel a little cramped.
Features
|
Feature
|
Note
|
10.1-inch infotainment
|
Displays all the relevant information in an easy-to-view manner.
|
10.25-inch digital driver’s display
|
The instrument cluster is clubbed along with the infotainment in a single display panel, which is a floating setup on the dash.
|
Ventilated front seats
|
Ensures your back stays cool on hot days.
|
10-way adjustable driver’s seat
|
Allows the driver to find a comfortable driving position with ease.
|
Fixed Glass Roof
|
It doesn’t open - yes! And the size is definitely on the smaller side.
|
JBL sound system
|
Make your drive enriching with a bass-filled audio from as many as 10 speakers, including tweeters and a subwoofer.
The Toyota Ebella comes decently equipped. Apart from the features mentioned above, the Urban Cruiser Ebella also offers a wireless phone charger, wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, air purifier, ambient lighting and auto AC with rear vents.
Safety
-
On the safety front, the Toyota Ebella gets basics covered, such as 7 airbags, all-wheel disc brakes, and an electronic parking brake.
-
It also gets a Level-2 ADAS (advanced driver assistance system) suite, which includes features such as lane keep assist, high beam assist, adaptive cruise control, rear cross traffic alert, and autonomous emergency braking.
-
Some of its advanced safety tech includes a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), electronic stability control, AVAS, front and rear parking sensors, and a 360-degree camera.
|
Note:
While the Ebella is not yet crash-tested, it is expected to offer a similar level of protection to the Maruti e Vitara, which has already secured a five-star safety rating from Bharat NCAP.
Battery Pack & Range
Take a look at the battery pack and motor specifications of the Ebella:
|
Battery Option
|
49 kWh
|
61 kWh
|
No. of electric motor(s)
|
1
|
1
|
Power
|
144 PS
|
174 PS
|
Torque
|
192.5 Nm
|
192.5 Nm
|
Claimed range
|
344 km (WLTP)
|
543 km (ARAI)
-
The Ebella shares the same battery pack options as e Vitara. With the larger unit, the EV claims to run a maximum of 543 km.
-
The Ebella comes with a front-wheel drivetrain and a single-motor setup in India. The all-wheel drive version available globally hasn’t made its way to our shores.
-
Do note that the top-spec E3 variant only gets the larger battery pack option.
Rivals
The Toyota Ebella will take on its own sibling, the Maruti e Vitara, alongside the Hyundai Creta Electric, Tata Curvv EV, MG ZS EV and the Mahindra BE 6.