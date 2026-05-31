Car News That Mattered This Week: Tata Updates Its Tiago Twins, MG Launches A New Flagship SUV And More

This week saw a mix of updates across different segments, from Tata updating the Tiago and its EV version to new SUV launches and fresh spy shots of an upcoming rugged SUV. MG introduced a new premium three-row SUV, while JSW Motors’ upcoming offering was spotted testing on Indian roads. If you missed the action, here’s a quick look at everything that grabbed attention this week.

2026 Tata Tiago Launched

Tata Motors launched the 2026 Tiago facelift at Rs 4.69 lakh with updated styling and feature additions. The hatchback receives subtle cosmetic updates on the outside. Inside, the Tiago gets updates to the cabin theme that appear more minimalist and aim at improving the overall in-cabin experience. It continues to be offered with the same petrol and CNG powertrain options, paired with both manual and automatic transmission choices.

2026 Tata Tiago EV Launched

Tata also launched the updated Tiago EV at Rs 5.79 lakh with refreshed styling and equipment upgrades. Similar to the standard Tiago, the electric hatchback gets revised exterior styling elements and a refreshed cabin layout. The Tiago EV continues with the same battery pack options and electric motor setup as before. The new Tiago EV is being offered with the Battery-as-a-Service option as well.

MG Majestor Launched

MG launched the much-awaited Majestor SUV in India, with prices for the top-spec variant starting from Rs 40.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Positioned as a premium three-row SUV, the Majestor sits above the Gloster in MG’s India lineup. The SUV features a bold exterior design with a large grille, connected lighting elements, and a more upright road presence. It is offered with a 2-litre turbo-diesel engine option paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission.

Toyota Ebella Launched

Toyota has finally launched its first-ever EV for the Indian market, the Urban Cruiser Ebella. However, the carmaker has only announced its top-spec pricing, which is over Rs 3 lakh more than its sibling, the Maruti e Vitara’s top variant. The Ebella is also being offered with a Battery-as-a-service scheme, with which its prices start from Rs 15.25 lakh.

Tesla Model Y Price Dropped

Tesla has rejigged the variant lineup of its only car in the Indian market, the Model Y. The previously offered top-spec Long Range RWD of the Model Y has now been discontinued, and so the electric SUV is now available in only two variants in India. Also, the base-spec trim has become more affordable by a whopping Rs 9 lakh.

JSW Jetour T2 Spied Testing In India

The Jetour T2 plug-in hybrid SUV was spotted testing ahead of its expected debut under JSW Motors. Despite the heavy camouflage, the test mule revealed a boxy silhouette, upright stance, and rugged styling cues that hint at its lifestyle-oriented positioning.