All
New
Used
    • English
    • Login / Register
    English | हिंदी

    2026 Jeep Meridian Launched With Sliding Middle Row Seats; Prices Increased By Up To Rs 1.27 Lakh

    Modified On Jan 21, 2026 03:27 PM By Bikramjit

    4.2K Views
    • Write a comment

    Prices for the Meridian have seen an increase along with this update

    Jeep Meridian

    The 2026 Jeep Meridian premium SUV gets a model-year update across its higher-spec Limited and Overland trims. Both variants feature an added practical element in the middle row seats. Along with this update, the Meridian has now become more expensive by up to Rs 1.27 lakh. Here’s a quick look at the update and revised prices of the Meridian:

    2026 Jeep Meridian: Revised Prices

    Variant

    Old Price

    New Price

    Premium

    Longitude MT

    Rs 23.33 lakh

    Rs 23.33 lakh

    No difference

    Longitude AT

    Rs 26.88 lakh

    Rs 27.18 lakh

    +Rs 30,000

    Longitude Plus MT

    Rs 25.95 lakh

    Rs 25.95 lakh

    No difference

    Longitude Plus AT

    Rs 28.74 lakh

    Rs 29.04 lakh

    +Rs 30,000

    Limited (O) 4x2 MT

    Rs 28.74 lakh

    Rs 30.01 lakh

    +Rs 1.27 lakh

    Limited (O) 4x2 AT

    Rs 32.48 lakh

    Rs 33.75 lakh

    +Rs 1.27 lakh

    Limited (O) 4x4 AT

    Rs 34.34 lakh

    Rs 35.61 lakh

    +Rs 1.27 lakh

    Trail Edition MT

    Rs 29.12 lakh

    Rs 29.12 lakh

    No difference

    Trail Edition AT

    Rs 32.86 lakh

    Rs 32.86 lakh

    No difference

    Overland 4x2 AT

    Rs 34.34 lakh

    Rs 35.61 lakh

    +Rs 1.27 lakh

    Overland 4x4 AT

    Rs 36.21 lakh

    Rs 37.48 lakh

    +Rs 1.27 lakh

    All prices are ex-showroom, pan-India

    • As seen above, the Limited (O) and Overland variants get a price hike of Rs 1.27 lakh.

    • The automatic variants of the base Longitude trim and one-above-it, the Longitude Plus, are Rs 30,000 more expensive now. Meanwhile, the manual prices remain the same.

    • The special Jeep Trail Edition prices also remains same as before. 

    2026 Jeep Meridian: What’s New?

    The update brings a major practical addition to the second-row seats on the Limited and Overland variants. The SUV now gets sliding second-row seats, aimed at improving flexibility and passenger comfort, especially for third-row occupants. Even the reclining adjustment has been tweaked, all to make the SUV a more practical option.

    2026 Jeep Meridian 

    Jeep says these enhancements have been done for better legroom as well as easier ingress and egress for third-row occupants.

    2026 Jeep Meridian 

    Besides, there are no further changes to the design and feature set of the premium SUV. It still comes equipped with a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, a panoramic sunroof, a wireless phone charger, a 9-speaker Alpine sound system, ventilated front seats with 8-way power-adjustment (the driver seat also has a memory function), a powered tailgate, and connected car tech.

    Safety features include 6 airbags, traction control, electronic stability control, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), a 360-degree camera, hill descent control, rain-sensing wipers, and level-2 ADAS (advanced driver assistance system).

    Powertrain Option

    The Jeep Meridian is powered by a single diesel engine. The specifications are as follows:

    Engine

    2-litre diesel engine

    Power

    170 PS

    Torque

    350 Nm

    Transmission*

    6-speed MT, 9-speed AT

    Drivetrain^

    Front-wheel drive, All-wheel drive
    *MT = Manual transmission; AT = Automatic transmission

    Rivals

    The Jeep Meridian rivals the Toyota Fortuner, Skoda Kodiaq and MG Gloster. It can also be considered an alternative to the upcoming MG Majestor.

    Was this article helpful ?

    3 out of 3 found this helpful

    Write your Comment on Jeep Meridian

    Similar cars to compare & consider

    Car News

    • Trending News
    • Recent News

    Related News

    Trending SUV Cars

    • Latest
    • Upcoming
    • Popular
    Latest Cars
    Upcoming Cars
    Popular Cars

    All Brands

    View All Brands
    Home
    New Cars
    News
    2026 Jeep Meridian Launched With Sliding Middle Row Seats; Prices Increased By Up To Rs 1.27 Lakh
    *Ex-showroom price in New Delhi
    India’s #1

    Largest Auto portal

    Car Sold

    Every 4 minute

    Offers

    Stay updated pay less

    Compare

    Decode the right car

    © 2026 Girnar Software Pvt. Ltd.

    ×
    We need your city to customize your experience