2026 Jeep Meridian Launched With Sliding Middle Row Seats; Prices Increased By Up To Rs 1.27 Lakh
Modified On Jan 21, 2026 03:27 PM By Bikramjit
-
- Write a comment
Prices for the Meridian have seen an increase along with this update
The 2026 Jeep Meridian premium SUV gets a model-year update across its higher-spec Limited and Overland trims. Both variants feature an added practical element in the middle row seats. Along with this update, the Meridian has now become more expensive by up to Rs 1.27 lakh. Here’s a quick look at the update and revised prices of the Meridian:
2026 Jeep Meridian: Revised Prices
|
Variant
|
Old Price
|
New Price
|
Premium
|
Longitude MT
|
Rs 23.33 lakh
|
Rs 23.33 lakh
|
No difference
|
Longitude AT
|
Rs 26.88 lakh
|
Rs 27.18 lakh
|
+Rs 30,000
|
Longitude Plus MT
|
Rs 25.95 lakh
|
Rs 25.95 lakh
|
No difference
|
Longitude Plus AT
|
Rs 28.74 lakh
|
Rs 29.04 lakh
|
+Rs 30,000
|
Limited (O) 4x2 MT
|
Rs 28.74 lakh
|
Rs 30.01 lakh
|
+Rs 1.27 lakh
|
Limited (O) 4x2 AT
|
Rs 32.48 lakh
|
Rs 33.75 lakh
|
+Rs 1.27 lakh
|
Limited (O) 4x4 AT
|
Rs 34.34 lakh
|
Rs 35.61 lakh
|
+Rs 1.27 lakh
|
Trail Edition MT
|
Rs 29.12 lakh
|
Rs 29.12 lakh
|
No difference
|
Trail Edition AT
|
Rs 32.86 lakh
|
Rs 32.86 lakh
|
No difference
|
Overland 4x2 AT
|
Rs 34.34 lakh
|
Rs 35.61 lakh
|
+Rs 1.27 lakh
|
Overland 4x4 AT
|
Rs 36.21 lakh
|
Rs 37.48 lakh
|
+Rs 1.27 lakh
All prices are ex-showroom, pan-India
-
As seen above, the Limited (O) and Overland variants get a price hike of Rs 1.27 lakh.
-
The automatic variants of the base Longitude trim and one-above-it, the Longitude Plus, are Rs 30,000 more expensive now. Meanwhile, the manual prices remain the same.
-
The special Jeep Trail Edition prices also remains same as before.
2026 Jeep Meridian: What’s New?
The update brings a major practical addition to the second-row seats on the Limited and Overland variants. The SUV now gets sliding second-row seats, aimed at improving flexibility and passenger comfort, especially for third-row occupants. Even the reclining adjustment has been tweaked, all to make the SUV a more practical option.
Jeep says these enhancements have been done for better legroom as well as easier ingress and egress for third-row occupants.
Besides, there are no further changes to the design and feature set of the premium SUV. It still comes equipped with a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, a panoramic sunroof, a wireless phone charger, a 9-speaker Alpine sound system, ventilated front seats with 8-way power-adjustment (the driver seat also has a memory function), a powered tailgate, and connected car tech.
Safety features include 6 airbags, traction control, electronic stability control, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), a 360-degree camera, hill descent control, rain-sensing wipers, and level-2 ADAS (advanced driver assistance system).
Powertrain Option
The Jeep Meridian is powered by a single diesel engine. The specifications are as follows:
|
Engine
|
2-litre diesel engine
|
Power
|
170 PS
|
Torque
|
350 Nm
|
Transmission*
|
6-speed MT, 9-speed AT
|
Drivetrain^
|
Front-wheel drive, All-wheel drive
Rivals
The Jeep Meridian rivals the Toyota Fortuner, Skoda Kodiaq and MG Gloster. It can also be considered an alternative to the upcoming MG Majestor.
3 out of 3 found this helpful