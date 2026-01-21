2026 Jeep Meridian Launched With Sliding Middle Row Seats; Prices Increased By Up To Rs 1.27 Lakh

Prices for the Meridian have seen an increase along with this update

The 2026 Jeep Meridian premium SUV gets a model-year update across its higher-spec Limited and Overland trims. Both variants feature an added practical element in the middle row seats. Along with this update, the Meridian has now become more expensive by up to Rs 1.27 lakh. Here’s a quick look at the update and revised prices of the Meridian:

2026 Jeep Meridian: Revised Prices

Variant Old Price New Price Premium Longitude MT Rs 23.33 lakh Rs 23.33 lakh No difference Longitude AT Rs 26.88 lakh Rs 27.18 lakh +Rs 30,000 Longitude Plus MT Rs 25.95 lakh Rs 25.95 lakh No difference Longitude Plus AT Rs 28.74 lakh Rs 29.04 lakh +Rs 30,000 Limited (O) 4x2 MT Rs 28.74 lakh Rs 30.01 lakh +Rs 1.27 lakh Limited (O) 4x2 AT Rs 32.48 lakh Rs 33.75 lakh +Rs 1.27 lakh Limited (O) 4x4 AT Rs 34.34 lakh Rs 35.61 lakh +Rs 1.27 lakh Trail Edition MT Rs 29.12 lakh Rs 29.12 lakh No difference Trail Edition AT Rs 32.86 lakh Rs 32.86 lakh No difference Overland 4x2 AT Rs 34.34 lakh Rs 35.61 lakh +Rs 1.27 lakh Overland 4x4 AT Rs 36.21 lakh Rs 37.48 lakh +Rs 1.27 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom, pan-India

As seen above, the Limited (O) and Overland variants get a price hike of Rs 1.27 lakh.

The automatic variants of the base Longitude trim and one-above-it, the Longitude Plus, are Rs 30,000 more expensive now. Meanwhile, the manual prices remain the same.

The special Jeep Trail Edition prices also remains same as before.

2026 Jeep Meridian: What’s New?

The update brings a major practical addition to the second-row seats on the Limited and Overland variants. The SUV now gets sliding second-row seats, aimed at improving flexibility and passenger comfort, especially for third-row occupants. Even the reclining adjustment has been tweaked, all to make the SUV a more practical option.

Jeep says these enhancements have been done for better legroom as well as easier ingress and egress for third-row occupants.

Besides, there are no further changes to the design and feature set of the premium SUV. It still comes equipped with a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, a panoramic sunroof, a wireless phone charger, a 9-speaker Alpine sound system, ventilated front seats with 8-way power-adjustment (the driver seat also has a memory function), a powered tailgate, and connected car tech.

Safety features include 6 airbags, traction control, electronic stability control, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), a 360-degree camera, hill descent control, rain-sensing wipers, and level-2 ADAS (advanced driver assistance system).

Powertrain Option

The Jeep Meridian is powered by a single diesel engine. The specifications are as follows:

Engine 2-litre diesel engine Power 170 PS Torque 350 Nm Transmission* 6-speed MT, 9-speed AT Drivetrain^ Front-wheel drive, All-wheel drive

Rivals

*MT = Manual transmission; AT = Automatic transmission

The Jeep Meridian rivals the Toyota Fortuner, Skoda Kodiaq and MG Gloster. It can also be considered an alternative to the upcoming MG Majestor.