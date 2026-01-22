8 First-Time Things In The New 2026 Skoda Kushaq Facelift

Amongst all these, the new Kushaq gets a segment-first feature that’s offered in top luxury cars

The 2026 Skoda Kushaq is the latest contender in the compact SUV segment in its facelifted avatar. While some may feel that the update could have added more features, Skoda has still introduced several meaningful upgrades to keep it relevant. In fact, the refreshed Kushaq brings in eight new additions, all of which make their first-ever appearance on the Kushaq nameplate. Let’s take a look at all of those things:

10.25-Inch Digital Driver's Display

The Kushaq gets a fully digital 10.25-inch instrument cluster now in its higher variants. The displays have multiple customisable views and features, including turn-by-turn navigation. Lower variants of the Skoda Kushaq now get the smaller 8-inch digital driver’s display.

Panoramic Sunroof

The single-pane sunroof has now been replaced by a panoramic unit in the new Kushaq, which has become an essential in this segment. Skoda responding to this demand makes the cabin feel airier and more in line with its top rivals like the Tata Sierra, Kia Seltos and Maruti Victoris.

Rear Massaging Seats

This is a standout addition and a segment-first feature for the 2026 Kushaq. We’ve usually seen this in high-end luxury cars. It dials up the comfort experience for rear passengers, especially useful on long highway journeys. This will surely increase the Kushaq’s appeal to family buyers and the ones who prefer to be chauffeur driven.

AI Companion App By Google

Paired with the 10.1-inch infotainment system, the AI companion is powered by Google Gemini and understands our accents well. It allows voice-based control of multiple features, making daily usage more intuitive and reducing driver distraction.

Interesting fact: Skoda offers the same feature in its European models, however, it’s integrated with ChatGPT into the ‘Laura’ voice assistant.

8-Speed Automatic Transmission

The new 8-speed torque converter automatic gearbox replaces the older 6-speed torque converter unit. It is intended to ensure smoother gear shifts and improved fuel efficiency, which should make city driving and highway cruising more relaxed.

Front Parking Sensors

This is becoming a basic expectation in this segment. This inclusion brings the Kushaq in line with rivals, while letting you know the amount of distance while low-speed manoeuvring and tight parking spaces.

New Lighting Elements

Up front, the new Kushaq now features LED DRLs running through the wide butterfly grille, inspired by the more premium Kodiaq SUV. At the rear, the Kushaq now gets connected LED tail lamps which merge into illuminated Skoda lettering, giving the SUV a more premium and modern look. It also comes with dynamic turn indicators, which definitely look cool.

New Colour Schemes

The facelift introduces three new exterior paint options (Shimla Green, Cherry Red and Steel Grey) along with a new light beige and black interior theme. This refresh helps break away from the earlier dark black and grey cabin and makes the interior feel brighter and more upmarket.

Expectations have no true end and one may perceive that Skoda could have added things like ADAS, a 360-degree camera, a branded sound system with more speakers, a powered tailgate and more. At the same time, it's commendable, Skoda has taken care of practicality with most of the basics sorted and standardised across trim levels. Stay tuned, as we’ll bring you a variant-wise feature breakdown soon!