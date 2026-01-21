VinFast VF6 And VinFast VF7 Crash Tested By Bharat NCAP, Check Full Ratings And Scores

Surprisingly, both the VF6 and VF7 showed weak protection to the driver’s chest despite the perfect ratings

It's not too long since our Vietnamese friends VinFast have stepped into the Indian market with two eSUVs - VF6 and VF7. Both the EVs have now been crash tested by Bharat NCAP, and both have secured a full 5-star safety rating. But what do these ratings actually mean for the safety of the two EVs? Let’s take a closer look at their detailed scores to understand that better.

VinFast VF6

Adult Occupant Protection (AOP) - 27.13/32

Frontal Offset Deformable Barrier Test: 11.13/16 points

Side Movable Deformable Barrier Test: 16/16 points

In the frontal offset deformable barrier test, the driver’s head, neck, pelvis and thighs were rated good, the driver’s right tibia was rated margina and the chest was rated weak. Even the left tibia had an adequate rating. On the other hand, the front passenger’s chest and tibias were rated adequate, and the remaining body regions were rated good.

In the side movable deformable barrier test, the VF6 achieved a full 16 out of 16 points, with the head, chest, abdomen and pelvis all rated good. The vehicle also cleared the side pole impact test, with protection for all assessed body regions marked good.

Child Occupant Protection (COP) - 44.41/49

Dynamic Score - 22.41/24

CRS Installation Score - 12/12

Vehicle Assessment Score - 10/13

In both cases of the child occupant test, the side impact tests showed full protection. The frontal impact assessments showed controlled protection for the head, chest and lower body of the 18-month-old and the 3-year-old occupants. The tests confirm that the same child restraint setup and seating orientation were used consistently for both age groups.

VinFast VF7

Adult Occupant Protection (AOP) - 28.54/32

Frontal Offset Deformable Barrier Test: 12.54/16 points

Side Movable Deformable Barrier Test: 16/16 points

In the frontal offset deformable barrier test, the driver dummy shows good protection for the head, pelvis, and lower legs, while the chest is marked as weak and the tibias are adequate. The front passenger dummy shows good protection for the head and pelvis, with the chest and tibia rated adequate. In the side movable deformable barrier test, the head, chest, abdomen and pelvis are all marked good. The side pole impact test is shown as OK, indicating that the vehicle met the required protection criteria in a pole-side collision.

Child Occupant Protection (COP) - 45.25/49

Dynamic Score - 23.25/24

CRS Installation Score - 12/12

Vehicle Assessment Score - 10/13

In the dynamic crash tests, the 18-month-old dummy showed strong protection in both frontal (7.25/8) and side impact tests (4/4), while the 3-year-old dummy achieved full protection in both the frontal test and side impact test. The vehicle also demonstrated correct CRS installation compatibility, receiving full marks for installation checks.

Overall, the VF7 shows high child safety performance, with effective protection for both age groups, proper support for rearward-facing child seats, and strong vehicle-side provisions for child occupant safety.

Safety Features On Offer

Both the VF6 and VF7 get advanced safety features like high-resolution 360-degree camera setups, rain-sensing wipers, electronic parking brake with auto-hold, front and rear parking sensors, and level-2 ADAS (advanced driver assistance system), as well as 7 airbags. If you want to check out the other comfort and convenience features of the two eSUVs, we recommend you check the following reports:

Also, you can take a look at the battery pack specifications of the two VinFast EVs, in the linked report.

Price & Rivals

The VinFast VF6 is priced between Rs 16.49 and Rs 18.29 lakh, and the VF7 is priced from Rs 20.89 lakh to Rs 25.49 lakh (all prices are ex-showroom, pan-India).

The VF6 competes with the likes of Mahindra BE 6, MG Windsor EV, MG ZS EV, Tata Curvv EV and the upcoming Toyota Ebella EV and Maruti e Vitara.

The VF7 is a slightly more premium car, and hence it rivals the likes of the Hyundai Creta Electric, Mahindra XEV 9e, XEV 9S, BYD Atto 3 and Tata Harrier EV.