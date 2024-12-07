Car News That Mattered This Week (December 2-6): New Car Launches And Updates On Upcoming Cars, Incoming Price Hikes, And More

Apart from new launches and leaked images, this week also saw a lawsuit being filed by a major airline against a famous Indian carmaker

We received a bunch of updates in the first week of December 2024, about the carmakers who will be attending the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, and a lawsuit filed by a major airline against an Indian carmaker. In the same week, a popular sub-4m sedan got a generation upgrade, while we got the full price list of a new sub-4m SUV. Let’s take a look at all the important highlights of the week.

Skoda Kylaq Bookings Open And Full Price Revealed

Skoda has commenced the bookings for its newly launched entry-level offering, the Kylaq. It can now be reserved both online and offline, while its deliveries will begin soon. The automaker also revealed the full price list of the sub-4m SUV.

MG Cyberster India Debut Confirmed

Last week, MG confirmed the debut of the first roadster in India: the Cyberster EV. The MG roadster is set to arrive in India as its flagship EV offering via its new network of dealerships that it had announced recently.

2024 Honda Amaze Launched, Second-gen Amaze Still On Sale

After being in the market for over 3 years in its facelifted second generation, the Honda Amaze was launched in its third-generation in India recently. With the generation update, it has got one big standout feature that makes it the first car in its segment to offer it. Additionally, the automaker is still offering a chance to purchase the second-gen Amaze alongside the new model like it had done with the fourth-gen City back in 2020.

Mahindra XUV700 EV Leaked

After Mahindra launched its first EV under the new ‘XEV’ sub-brand, a few images of what seems like the production-spec XUV700 EV were leaked online. Given Mahindra’s recent naming strategy for its new EV under the XEV brand and also one of its trademark filings, we now believe what this all-electric XUV700 could be called.

Mahindra And Indigo’s Ongoing Issue

Just days after the launch of Mahindra’s futuristic-looking electric SUV, the BE 6e, the automaker has faced legal trouble from IndiGo airlines over a trademark infringement. Mahindra has, however, answered the lawsuit by commenting on what allows it to use the name without any legal issues.

Hyundai And Maruti Price Hikes Announced

​​As part of the year-end ritual of the automakers to announce price hikes in the upcoming year, Hyundai and Maruti were the only brands to come forward with the announcement this week. The two automakers have stated various reasons for the price hike which will affect their entire model lineup.

All Carmakers Coming To Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025

The dates and highlights of the event in the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 were revealed in the first half of 2024, which promised a showcase of vehicles, EVs, and tech innovations to be held at different venues. Major brands like Tata, Maruti, and Toyota are expected to participate in the upcoming edition of the auto show.

