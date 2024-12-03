All
MG's Most Powerful Electric Sportscar's India Launch Timeline Confirmed

Modified On Dec 03, 2024 10:20 AM By Dipan for MG Cyberster

The international-spec MG Cyberster EV comes with a 77 kWh battery pack that has a WLTP-rated range of more than 500 km

  • The Cyberster EV will be the first roadster from MG in India.

  • It will be available through the new MG Select premium dealership network in India.

  • It is available overseas in two variants: Trophy and GT.

  • The India-spec model could feature LED-projector headlights, scissor doors and up to 20-inch alloy wheels.

  • Inside, it can get four screens, sport seats and an 8-speaker Bose sound system.

  • Its safety suite can include multiple airbags, 360-degree camera and TPMS.

  • Internationally, it is available with either a rear-wheel-drive or all-wheel-drive configuration.

  • Prices can fall under Rs 75-80 lakh mark (ex-showroom).

It is no news that the MG Cyberster, the carmaker’s most powerful electric sportscar globally, was expected to arrive in India in 2025. But, MG has now confirmed that the Cyberster will debut in India in January 2025 and it will be available through the new MG Select premium outlets. Let us take a detailed look at everything this MG EV can get in India.

Exterior

MG Cyberster front

At the front, it gets LED projector headlights with LED DRL elements and a chrome MG logo. The bumper gets a black lower grille with functional air vents to cool the battery pack and the electricals.

MG Cyberster side

In profile, it gets a scissor door on either side and up to 20-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. The Cyberster also has body-coloured outside rearview mirrors (ORVMs) with integrated turn indicators.

MG Cyberster rear

The rear design is the most radical part of the car with arrow-shaped LED tail lights and an inverted U-shaped light bar.

Interior, Features And Safety

MG Cyberster interior

The international-spec MG Cyberster looks futuristic from the inside with a tri-screen setup on the dashboard, two for the driver’s display and one 7-inch unit for the touchscreen. There is another screen on the trim connecting the dashboard and the centre console, which features the AC controls. 

It also has sport seats and a multi-spoke flat-bottom steering wheel with controls for audio and the driver’s displays. It also gets a round dial on the steering for launch control and has paddle shifters for the regeneration modes. 

MG Cyberster EV

Other features include an electrically openable and foldable roof, 6-way electrically-adjustable heated seats with memory function and an 8-speaker Bose audio system. We expect a similar feature suite to be a part of the India-spec Cyberster.

In terms of safety, the India-spec Cyberster can get multiple airbags, electronic stability control (ESC) and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS). It can also borrow advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) features like lane-keep assist and active emergency braking.

Battery Pack and Electric Motor Specs

MG Cyberster EV

The UK-spec MG Cyberster EV comes with a 77 kWh battery pack with a single or dual-motor setup.  The detailed specifications are as follows:

 

Single-motor setup

Dual-motor setup

Battery Pack Option

77 kWh

77 kWh

No. of electric motor(s)

1

2

Power

340 PS

503 PS

Torque

475 Nm

725 Nm

WLTP-rated Range

507 km

443 km

Drivetrain

RWD

AWD

*RWD = Rear-wheel-drive; AWD = All-wheel-drive

The international-spec Cyberster comes with two variants: Trophy and GT. The Trophy variant gets the single-motor setup, while the GT trim comes with the dual-motor setup. It has four drive modes: Comfort, Custom, Sport and Track.

Expected Price and Rivals

MG Cyberster EV

The MG Cyberster is expected to be priced at around Rs 75 lakh to 80 lakh (ex-showroom) and will be an electric alternative to the BMW Z4.

D
Published by
Dipan
Was this article helpful ?

3 out of 3 found this helpful

1 comment
1
A
abhay
Dec 3, 2024, 2:19:47 PM

Good too see that Indian car market is finally evolving.

