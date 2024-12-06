You Can Still Buy The Old Honda Amaze Alongside The New Generation

While the old Amaze had its own visual identity, the third-gen model seems to be heavily inspired by the Elevate and City in terms of design

Old Amaze is still on sale due to the pending inventory.

Shared features between the old and new Amaze include 15-inch dual-tone alloy wheels and auto AC.

The 2024 Honda Amaze offers better safety features such as ADAS and LaneWatch camera.

The old and new generations share the same powertrain, however, the new Amaze offers better fuel efficiency with the automatic option.

The old Amaze starts at Rs 7.19 lakh (ex-showroom), while the new one starts at Rs 8 lakh (introductory ex-showroom pan-India).

The third generation of the Honda Amaze has launched in India, with deliveries set to begin in January 2025. The sub-4-m sedan is available in three broad variants: V, VX and ZX. Even though the new variant has been launched already, Honda is still selling the older variant. This is due to Honda having stocks of old Amaze still available. As such, if you were considering buying the older second generation of the Amaze, you still have that chance as Honda still has some leftover inventory of the previous-gen model.

Second Generation Honda Amaze

The exterior of the old Honda Amaze was always ranked highly when it came to its looks. Available in 5 colour options, the sub-4-m sedan is adorned by automatic projector headlamps, LED DRLs, and chrome running across the top of the grille and surrounding the housing of LED fog lamps.

The second-generation Amaze is powered by a 1.2-litre engine producing 90 PS and 110 Nm. It comes with 5-speed manual transmission (MT) with an efficiency of 18.6 kmpl and a continuously variable transmission (CVT) option that has an efficiency of 18.3 kmpl.

In terms of comfort and safety, the old Amaze comes with a 7-inch infotainment system. It also comes with a push start/stop button, cruise control and auto AC. For safety, Honda has provided the previous-gen Amaze with 2 airbags along with ISOFIX child seat anchorage and a reversing camera.

New Honda Amaze

The exterior changes of the new Honda Amaze make it look quite different from the older generation. Inspired by Elevate, it gets double-barrel LED headlights with DRLs. Visually, the grille is now quite bulky compared to the older generation and has also significantly less amount of chrome on it. The new Honda Amaze is offered in 6 colour choices, including a new blue shade.

The new generation shares the same engine as the older generation along with the same transmission options, however, the new Honda Amaze offers an extra 1.16 kmpl fuel efficiency with the CVT option.

In terms of comfort and safety, the third generation of Honda Amaze comes with an 8-inch infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. It also comes with a push start/stop button, wireless phone charger, and auto AC with rear vents. In terms of safety, Honda has now provided it with 6 airbags (as standard) along with a LaneWatch camera and a segment-first advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) suite.

Price

The second generation Honda Amaze costs in the range of Rs 7.19 lakh to Rs 9.13 lakh, while the new Honda Amaze is priced between Rs 7.99 lakh and Rs 9.69 lakh (introductory).

All prices ex-showroom pan-India

