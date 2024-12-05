All
New
Used
  • English
  • Login / Register
English | हिंदी

Hyundai Cars Set To Get Pricier From January 2025

Published On Dec 05, 2024 02:36 PM By Rohit for Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

  • 4.1K Views
  • Write a comment

The price hike will be implemented across Hyundai’s entire Indian lineup, which includes the facelifted Creta and Alcazar SUVs

Hyundai India announces price hike from January 2025

As the calendar year comes to a close, it’s a usual practice for many carmakers to announce price corrections that are planned to become effective in the upcoming year. With 2025 almost upon us, Hyundai has revealed that it will initiate a price hike across the MY2025 range, effective from January 2025. The price revision will vary for different models and variants. So if you want to buy a Hyundai car, now might be a good time to consider picking one to beat the price increment.

Reason For The Hike

Hyundai Alcazar

Hyundai has stated that increase in input costs, adverse exchange rate and increase in logistics costs have led to the price increment. Hyundai has stated that prices will be revised up to Rs 25,000, depending on the model chosen.

Prices Of Hyundai’s Existing Models

Model

Price Range

Grand i10 Nios

Rs 5.92 lakh to Rs 8.56 lakh

i20

Rs 7.04 lakh to Rs 11.21 lakh

i20 N Line

Rs 10 lakh to Rs 12.52 lakh

Aura

Rs 6.49 lakh to Rs 9.05 lakh

Verna

Rs 11 lakh to Rs 17.48 lakh

Exter

Rs 6 lakh to Rs 10.43 lakh

Venue

Rs 7.94 lakh to Rs 13.53 lakh

Venue N Line

Rs 12.08 lakh to Rs 13.90 lakh

Creta

Rs 11 lakh to Rs 20.30 lakh

Creta N Line

Rs 16.82 lakh to Rs 20.45 lakh

Alcazar

Rs 14.99 lakh to Rs 21.55 lakh

Tucson

Rs 29.02 lakh to Rs 35.94 lakh

Ioniq 5

Rs 46.05 lakh

Hyundai’s current Indian lineup comprises 13 models, including three N Line offerings. The most affordable model is the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, starting at Rs 5.92 lakh, while the priciest is the Ioniq 5, which costs Rs 46.05 lakh.

Also Check Out: Hyundai Tucson Scores 5-star Safety Rating From Bharat NCAP

What’s Next For Hyundai India?

Hyundai Creta EV launch timeline revealed

The Korean marque is expected to kick off 2025 with the launch of the Creta EV that is likely to debut at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo in January next year. Other new Hyundai cars that could be headed to India in 2025 include facelifted Tucson, Ioniq 6, and probably the new-gen Venue.

Make sure to follow CarDekho's WhatsApp channel for more automotive updates.

Read More on : Hyundai Grand i10 Nios AMT

R
Published by
Rohit
Was this article helpful ?

0 out of 0 found this helpful

Write your Comment on Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

Read Full News

Explore similar cars

Similar cars to compare & consider

*Ex-showroom Price in New Delhi

Car News

  • Trending News
  • Recent News

Related News

Other Brands

View All Brands

Trending Hatchback Cars

  • Latest
  • Upcoming
  • Popular
Latest Cars
  • Kia Syros
    Kia Syros
    Rs.9 LakhEstimated Price
    Expected Launch: Mar 2025
  • BYD Seagull
    BYD Seagull
    Rs.10 LakhEstimated Price
    Expected Launch: Jan 2025
  • MG 3
    MG 3
    Rs.6 LakhEstimated Price
    Expected Launch: Feb 2025
  • Nissan Leaf
    Nissan Leaf
    Rs.30 LakhEstimated Price
    Expected Launch: Feb 2025
  • Renault Kwid EV
    Renault Kwid EV
    Rs.5 LakhEstimated Price
    Expected Launch: Jan 2025
Upcoming Cars
Popular Cars
Home
New Cars
News
Hyundai Cars Set To Get Pricier From January 2025
space Image
×
We need your city to customize your experience