Hyundai Cars Set To Get Pricier From January 2025

The price hike will be implemented across Hyundai’s entire Indian lineup, which includes the facelifted Creta and Alcazar SUVs

As the calendar year comes to a close, it’s a usual practice for many carmakers to announce price corrections that are planned to become effective in the upcoming year. With 2025 almost upon us, Hyundai has revealed that it will initiate a price hike across the MY2025 range, effective from January 2025. The price revision will vary for different models and variants. So if you want to buy a Hyundai car, now might be a good time to consider picking one to beat the price increment.

Reason For The Hike

Hyundai has stated that increase in input costs, adverse exchange rate and increase in logistics costs have led to the price increment. Hyundai has stated that prices will be revised up to Rs 25,000, depending on the model chosen.

Prices Of Hyundai’s Existing Models

Model Price Range Grand i10 Nios Rs 5.92 lakh to Rs 8.56 lakh i20 Rs 7.04 lakh to Rs 11.21 lakh i20 N Line Rs 10 lakh to Rs 12.52 lakh Aura Rs 6.49 lakh to Rs 9.05 lakh Verna Rs 11 lakh to Rs 17.48 lakh Exter Rs 6 lakh to Rs 10.43 lakh Venue Rs 7.94 lakh to Rs 13.53 lakh Venue N Line Rs 12.08 lakh to Rs 13.90 lakh Creta Rs 11 lakh to Rs 20.30 lakh Creta N Line Rs 16.82 lakh to Rs 20.45 lakh Alcazar Rs 14.99 lakh to Rs 21.55 lakh Tucson Rs 29.02 lakh to Rs 35.94 lakh Ioniq 5 Rs 46.05 lakh

Hyundai’s current Indian lineup comprises 13 models, including three N Line offerings. The most affordable model is the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, starting at Rs 5.92 lakh, while the priciest is the Ioniq 5, which costs Rs 46.05 lakh.

Also Check Out: Hyundai Tucson Scores 5-star Safety Rating From Bharat NCAP

What’s Next For Hyundai India?

The Korean marque is expected to kick off 2025 with the launch of the Creta EV that is likely to debut at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo in January next year. Other new Hyundai cars that could be headed to India in 2025 include facelifted Tucson, Ioniq 6, and probably the new-gen Venue.

Make sure to follow CarDekho's WhatsApp channel for more automotive updates.

Read More on : Hyundai Grand i10 Nios AMT