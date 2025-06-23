Upcoming Mahindra XUV700 Facelift Spotted Testing; Reveals A Key Interior Feature

The XUV700 has been very successful for Mahindra ever since its launch in 2021 and it is set to get its first facelift by 2026

Mahindra has been testing multiple new models on the roads lately, including the 3-door Mahindra Thar facelift, the production-spec Mahindra BE Rall-E, what we believe is the upcoming new-gen Mahindra Bolero, and now the Mahindra XUV700 facelift. The XUV700 was launched in 2021, and the test mule suggests that it will probably receive its first facelift by 2026. The spotted test mule gives us an early look at some key elements, especially an interior feature. We detailed them all below:

What Is Spotted

The camouflaged test mule of the XUV700 facelift reveals a new triple-display setup on the dashboard. This was recently offered with the Mahindra XEV 9e with a 12.3-inch display each for infotainment, instrument cluster and co-passenger entertainment. Keen-eyed viewers can also spot beige colour seats, meaning the dual-tone black and beige upholstery in the existing XUV700 can be continued ahead.

While for the exterior, the circular headlights seen on this test mule appear to be temporary units and may have been borrowed from the Thar Roxx and hence chances are that Mahindra doesn't provide the production-spec model. The front grille and the bumper of the XUV700 facelift could also get a redesign, as hinted from the spy shots.

There are no visible changes in the side or rear profile of this test mule. It continues with the same alloy wheel design, flush-type door handles and taillights as the current XUV700.

Other Expected Features

Mahindra can equip the XUV700 facelift with some new features like rear ventilated seats for better passenger comfort, an additional wireless phone charger like the BE 6 and XEV 9e. Other than that, it will carry all the existing features of the XUV700, the highlights of which include wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a panoramic sunroof, a 6-way powered driver’s seat with memory function, ventilated seats, dual zone auto AC and a 12-speaker Sony sound system.

The XUV700 facelift will also continue to offer the existing safety features, such as 7 airbags (6 as standard), auto headlamps, electronic stability control (ESC), tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), electronic parking brake, ISOFIX child seat anchorages, a 360-degree camera, and advanced driver assistance system (ADAS).

Expected Powertrain

Mahindra is expected to continue offering the same engine and transmission choices in the XUV700 facelift offered with the existing model. Its detailed specifications are given below:

Engine Option 2-litre turbo petrol 2.2-litre diesel Drivetrain Front-wheel drive Front-wheel drive All-wheel drive Power 200 PS 155 PS 185 PS Torque 380 Nm 360 Nm Up to 450 Nm Transmission* 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT 6-speed MT 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT

*MT- manual transmission, AT- automatic transmission

Expected Price & Rivals

The Mahindra XUV700 is currently priced from Rs 19.64 lakh to Rs 25.14 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India). The facelifted version is expected to carry a slight premium over these prices. That said, it will continue to rival the Hyundai Alcazar, MG Hector Plus and Tata Safari and its own stablemate, the Mahindra Scorpio N.

Image Source

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.