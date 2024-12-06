Here Are All The Carmakers That Will Be Present At The Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025

Eight mass-market carmakers and four luxury brands will take part in the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025

2025 is just around the corner, and for automotive enthusiasts, January means the Bharat Mobility Global Expo. Next year, this auto show is making a comeback with its second iteration, and the list of carmakers who will be present here has now been revealed. Let’s take a detailed look at this list:

What Carmakers Will Participate?

A total of 12 carmakers will be in attendance at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. They are:

Maruti

Hyundai

Mahindra

Tata

Kia

Toyota

MG

Skoda

BMW

Lexus

Mercedes-Benz

Porsche

However, carmakers such as Honda, Jeep, Renault, Nissan, Volkswagen, Citroen, Audi, BYD, Force Motors, Isuzu, JLR, and Volvo won’t be part of the upcoming auto expo.

Here is some more information about the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025:

What Is The Bharat Mobility Global Expo?

The Bharat Mobility Global Expo is a 6-day event held annually to highlight the latest innovations in the mobility sector. It is one of the biggest automotive events in India, drawing major carmakers, tech companies, and industry experts from across the globe. It is organised by the Engineering Export Promotion Council India (EEPC India) and is supported by various industry bodies.

When And Where Will The Expo Be Held In 2025?

The Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 will be held from January 17-22, 2025, at three locations in Delhi NCR. These include Bharatmandapam (Pragati Maidan), Yashobhoomi in Dwarka, and India Expo Centre & Mart in Greater Noida.

What Is Expected At The Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025?

The 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo will showcase not just cars, but a wide range of vehicles and innovations, including electric cars, two-wheelers, construction machinery, auto parts, components, tyres, batteries, and vehicle software, along with over 15 conferences.

In terms of car showcases, we expect models like the Maruti eVX, Hyundai Creta EV and Tata Harrier EV, to be on display at the upcoming expo. However, the final list of cars will be confirmed soon, so stay tuned to the CarDekho website for more updates.

