Maruti To Increase Prices Of Its Cars From January 2025

Modified On Dec 06, 2024 04:20 PM By Gajanan for Maruti Swift

Maruti will carry out a price hike by up to four percent across the board, that includes models from both its Arena and Nexa lineups

Maruti Price Hike

Maruti has announced an upward revision in the price of its cars effective from January 2025. The price increment will be up to the quantum of four percent, varying across the model range.  Most notably, the price hike will be applicable to the entire model range of the carmaker, comprising 17 models sold at Arena and Nexa dealerships. 

Why The Price Hike?

According to Maruti, the forthcoming price increase aims at offsetting the hike in input costs and operational expenses. The Maruti models that will be affected by the price hike are the Alto K10, Dzire, Swift, Brezza, Fronx, Ertiga, Baleno, Wagon R, Celerio, XL6, Ignis, Eeco, Jimny, Grand Vitara, S-Presso, Ciaz, and Invicto. Most of the mentioned cars are also available with an option of CNG version.

Here’s a look at the prices of Maruti’s existing lineup:

Arena Lineup

Maruti Swift

Maruti Suzuki Arena

Price range (ex-showroom)

Alto K10

Rs 3.99 lakh to Rs 5.96 lakh

S-Presso

Rs 4.27 lakh to Rs 6.12 lakh

Wagon R

Rs 5.54 lakh to Rs 7.33 lakh

Celerio

Rs 4.99 lakh to Rs 7.05 lakh

Swift

Rs 6.49 lakh to Rs 9.59 lakh 

Dzire

Rs 6.79 lakh to Rs 10.14 lakh (introductory)

Brezza

Rs 8.34 lakh to Rs 14.14 lakh

Ertiga

Rs 8.69 lakh to Rs 13.03 lakh 

Eeco

Rs 5.32 lakh to Rs 6.58 lakh

Also read: New Honda Amaze vs New Maruti Dzire: Specifications Compared

Nexa Lineup

Maruti Fronx

Maruti Nexa cars

Price (ex-showroom)

Fronx

Rs 7.52 lakh to Rs 13.04 lakh

Jimny

Rs 12.74 lakh to Rs 14.95 lakh

Ignis

Rs 5.84 lakh to Rs 8.06 lakh

Baleno

Rs 6.66 lakh to Rs 9.83 lakh

Ciaz

Rs 9.40 lakh to Rs 12.30 lakh

XL6

Rs 11.61 lakh to Rs 14.77 lakh

Grand Vitara

Rs 10.99 lakh to Rs 20.09 lakh

Invicto

Rs 25.21 lakh to Rs 28.92 lakh

Maruti offers cars for every budget price point in the mass market space as its most affordable car is the Alto K10 (priced from Rs 3.99 lakh), while the most expensive offering is the Invicto (priced up to Rs 28.92 lakh)

Maruti eVitara

Maruti’s Plans For 2025 And Ahead?

At the forthcoming Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, Maruti is likely to showcase a few new cars, including the production version of its eVitara (formally eVX). The first-ever electric vehicle (EV) from Maruti is expected to go on sale by early 2025.

G
Published by
Gajanan
Car News

Related News

