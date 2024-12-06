Maruti To Increase Prices Of Its Cars From January 2025

Maruti will carry out a price hike by up to four percent across the board, that includes models from both its Arena and Nexa lineups

Maruti has announced an upward revision in the price of its cars effective from January 2025. The price increment will be up to the quantum of four percent, varying across the model range. Most notably, the price hike will be applicable to the entire model range of the carmaker, comprising 17 models sold at Arena and Nexa dealerships.

Why The Price Hike?

According to Maruti, the forthcoming price increase aims at offsetting the hike in input costs and operational expenses. The Maruti models that will be affected by the price hike are the Alto K10, Dzire, Swift, Brezza, Fronx, Ertiga, Baleno, Wagon R, Celerio, XL6, Ignis, Eeco, Jimny, Grand Vitara, S-Presso, Ciaz, and Invicto. Most of the mentioned cars are also available with an option of CNG version.

Here’s a look at the prices of Maruti’s existing lineup:

Arena Lineup

Maruti Suzuki Arena Price range (ex-showroom) Alto K10 Rs 3.99 lakh to Rs 5.96 lakh S-Presso Rs 4.27 lakh to Rs 6.12 lakh Wagon R Rs 5.54 lakh to Rs 7.33 lakh Celerio Rs 4.99 lakh to Rs 7.05 lakh Swift Rs 6.49 lakh to Rs 9.59 lakh Dzire Rs 6.79 lakh to Rs 10.14 lakh (introductory) Brezza Rs 8.34 lakh to Rs 14.14 lakh Ertiga Rs 8.69 lakh to Rs 13.03 lakh Eeco Rs 5.32 lakh to Rs 6.58 lakh

Nexa Lineup

Maruti Nexa cars Price (ex-showroom) Fronx Rs 7.52 lakh to Rs 13.04 lakh Jimny Rs 12.74 lakh to Rs 14.95 lakh Ignis Rs 5.84 lakh to Rs 8.06 lakh Baleno Rs 6.66 lakh to Rs 9.83 lakh Ciaz Rs 9.40 lakh to Rs 12.30 lakh XL6 Rs 11.61 lakh to Rs 14.77 lakh Grand Vitara Rs 10.99 lakh to Rs 20.09 lakh Invicto Rs 25.21 lakh to Rs 28.92 lakh

Maruti offers cars for every budget price point in the mass market space as its most affordable car is the Alto K10 (priced from Rs 3.99 lakh), while the most expensive offering is the Invicto (priced up to Rs 28.92 lakh)

Maruti’s Plans For 2025 And Ahead?

At the forthcoming Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, Maruti is likely to showcase a few new cars, including the production version of its eVitara (formally eVX). The first-ever electric vehicle (EV) from Maruti is expected to go on sale by early 2025.

