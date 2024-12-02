Skoda Kylaq Variant-wise Prices Out

The prices for the Skoda Kylaq range between Rs 7.89 lakh and Rs 14.40 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom pan-India)

The Kylaq is the newest entry-level offering from Skoda in India

It is sold in four broad variants: Classic, Signature, Signature Plus, and Prestige.

Exterior highlights include split-LED headlights, 17-inch alloy wheels, and wraparound LED tail lights.

Gets a dual-tone black and grey cabin theme along with black leatherette seat upholstery.

Features on board the Kylaq include a 10.1-inch touchscreen, an 8-inch fully digital driver’s display, single-pane sunroof, and 6-way powered and ventilated front seats.

Powered by a 115 PS 1-litre turbo-petrol engine, paired with either a 6-speed manual transmission or a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

The Skoda Kylaq is the first subcompact SUV from the Czech automaker in India, which was launched in November starting from Rs 7.89 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom pan-India). The Czech automaker has now revealed full variant-wise prices for the Kylaq, and has also opened its order books. The deliveries for the Kylaq will start from late January 2025. Now, let’s have a look at complete variant-wise prices for Skoda’s sub-4m SUV:

Price Table

Variant Prices Classic Rs 7.89 lakh Signature Rs 9.59 lakh Signature AT Rs 10.59 lakh Signature Plus Rs 11.40 lakh Signature Plus AT Rs 12.40 lakh Prestige Rs 13.35 lakh Prestige AT Rs 14.40 lakh

All prices are introductory, ex-showroom

Kushaq-inspired Design

The Skoda Kylaq looks very familiar to the Kushaq due to its many design elements, including split-LED headlights and the iconic butterfly grille.. However, the Kylaq's front fascia sets itself apart with a split headlight setup on the bumper and LED DRLs positioned above it. The SUV sits on 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, while its rugged appeal is further enhanced by side cladding and roof rails.

At the rear, the Kylaq features wraparound LED tail lights with an inverted L-shaped LED lighting element. The rear is complemented by a blacked-out bumper with a prominent silver skid plate.

Cabin & Features

Much like its exterior, the Kylaq shares many similarities with the Kushaq on the inside as well, including AC vents and centre console. It features a dual-tone black and grey cabin theme, along with a 2-spoke steering wheel seen on other Skoda models. The interior also boasts black leatherette seat upholstery and a leatherette-wrapped steering wheel.

In terms of features, the Kylaq comes loaded with a 10.1-inch touchscreen, an 8-inch digital driver’s display, and a wireless phone charger. It also comes with 6-way powered driver and co-driver seats, ventilated front seats, and a single-pane sunroof. Skoda has provided its safety kit with 6 airbags (as standard), electronic stability control (ESC), a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), multi collision braking, and a rearview camera.

Single Engine Option

Skoda offers the Kylaq with only a 1-litre turbo-petrol engine. The specifications are as follows:

Engine 1-litre turbo-petrol Power 115 PS Torque 178 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT

AT - Torque converter automatic transmission

Rivals

The Skoda Kylaq rivals the Tata Nexon, Maruti Brezza, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Renault Kiger and Nissan Magnite. It can also be regarded as an alternative to sub-4m crossovers like the Maruti Fronx and Toyota Taisor.

