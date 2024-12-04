New Honda Amaze Launched, Prices Start From Rs 8 Lakh

The new Honda Amaze is offered in three broad variants: V, VX and ZX

It gets new dual-pod LED headlights, a big grille, dual-tone alloy wheels and City-like LED tail lights.

Inside it gets a 3-spoke steering wheel, an 8-inch touchscreen and a black and beige theme.

Features include a semi-digital driver’s display, wireless phone charger and auto AC.

Gets 6 airbags (as standard), LaneWatch camera and ADAS.

Continues with the 1.2-litre petrol engine (90 PS/110 Nm) with manual and CVT options as the outgoing model.

The third-generation Honda Amaze has been introduced in India with prices ranging from Rs 8 lakh to Rs 10.90 lakh (introductory ex-showroom, pan-India). The sub-4m sedan is being offered in three broad variants: V, VX and ZX. Let us take a look at the variant-specific prices of the new Amaze:

Variant 5-speed manual CVT* V Rs 8 lakh Rs 9.20 lakh VX Rs 9.10 lakh Rs 10 lakh ZX Rs 9.70 lakh Rs 10.90 lakh

*CVT = Continuously variable automatic transmission

All prices are introductory ex-showroom, pan-India

New Honda Amaze: Exterior

The new Honda Amaze’s exterior design is inspired by the other offerings of the carmaker. The twin-pod LED headlights are similar to the ones on the Honda Elevate, while the grille looks inspired by the internationally available Honda Accord. The fog lamp housing and chrome bar on the grille is similar to the Honda City.

In profile, the Amaze comes with new 15-inch dual-tone alloy wheels and LaneWatch camera placed on the underside of the left outside rearview mirror (ORVM) like the City sedan. It also has a similar wraparound LED tail light setup as seen on the bigger Honda sedan.

New Honda Amaze: Interior

The new Honda Amaze continues with the black and beige theme of the outgoing model. The dashboard design is inspired by the Elevate with a free-standing touchscreen and a 3-spoke steering wheel. There’s also a black-patterned trim that spans from the passenger side of the dashboard to the centre AC vents. All the seats get a beige leatherette upholstery, adjustable headrests and 3-point seatbelts.

New Honda Amaze: Features And Safety

The new-gen Honda Amaze has a lot of new features on offer. It gets an 8-inch touchscreen, a semi-digital driver’s display, auto AC with rear vents and wireless phone charger. It also comes with paddle shifters, although only with the automatic variants.

The safety suite has also been improved with six airbags (as standard), a new LaneWatch camera, electronic stability control (ESC), and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS). Honda is also offering advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) with features like lane-keep assist and forward collision warning.

New Honda Amaze: Powertrain Options

The new Honda Amaze continues with the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine that was offered with the outgoing model. The specifications are as follows:

Engine 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine Power 90 PS Torque 110 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT, CVT*

*CVT = Continuously variable automatic transmission

New Honda Amaze: Rivals

The 2024 Honda Amaze rivals other sub-4m sedans like the Maruti Dzire, Hyundai Aura and the Tata Tigor. Test drives of the new Amaze have begun, while the deliveries will commence in January 2025. Honda is offering a 3-year/unlimited-kilometre warranty as standard with the Amaze, but you can additionally choose up to 7-year/unlimited-kilometre warranty or up to 10 years/ 1.2 lakh km warranty.

