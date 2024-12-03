Mahindra XEV 7e (XUV700 EV) Production-spec Images Leaked, XEV 9e-inspired Cabin Seen

The XEV 7e is the all-electric version of the Mahindra XUV700 and an SUV counterpart to the XEV 9e SUV-coupe

Exterior highlights include inverted L-shaped connected LED DRLs and a split headlight setup.

Gets XEV 9e-inspired cabin including triple screen setup and a 2-spoke steering wheel with illuminated ‘Infinity’ Mahindra logo.

Other features on board include multi-zone AC, powered and ventilated front seats with memory function, and ADAS.

Likely to come with 59 kWh and 79 kWh battery pack options, offering a claimed range of around 650 km.

Expected to be priced from Rs 20.9 lakh (ex-showroom).

Mahindra recently launched two new electric offerings under two new brand names, one of which is the ‘XEV’. The Indian marque had already revealed its plans of electrifying the XUV700 SUV, which is likely to be a part of its XEV portfolio. Now, Mahindra has filed a trademark for the all-electric XUV700 that suggests it could be called the XEV 7e, which was earlier known as XUV.e8 when it was shown as a concept in 2022 Recently, leaked images of the production-spec version of the XEV 7e surfaced online, revealing both its exterior and interior.

Exterior

At the first glance, you will notice that the all-electric version of the XUV700 has a lot of similarities with the recently launched Mahindra XEV 9e. The fascia specially looks identical to that of the XEV 9e, thanks to inverted L-shaped connected LED DRLs and a split headlight setup.

However, the XEV 7e is an SUV and its silhouette is the same as that of the XUV700 whereas the XEV 9e is an SUV-coupe. Though we haven’t got the complete look at the rear end of the XEV 7e, however based on the boot image, the wraparound LED tail lights also appear the same as those on the XUV700.

XEV 9e Inspired Cabin

The cabin of the XEV 7e looks almost identical to that of the recently launched Mahindra XEV 9e. It gets the same dual-tone black and white cabin theme along with piano black inserts on the centre console. The main highlight of the dashboard is its triple screen setup (probably a 12.3-inch each) for the driver’s display, infotainment, and passenger display. It also gets a 2-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated ‘Infinity’ logo.

Based on the leaked images, the XEV 7e will come with amenities like multi-zone AC, a premium sound system, powered and ventilated front seats with memory function, and a panoramic sunroof. Its safety kit will include level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), while it is also likely to be equipped with up to 7 airbags and a 360-degree camera as seen on the XEV 9e.

Powertrain Details

Though Mahindra hasn’t disclosed any details about the battery pack and electric motor specifications of the XEV 7e, we expect it to feature the same battery pack options offered with the XEV 9e. The detailed specifications are as follows:

Battery Pack 59 kWh 79 kWh Claimed Range (MIDC Phase I+II) 542 km 656 km No of electric motor 1 1 Power 231 PS 286 PS Torque 380 Nm 380 Nm Drive Type RWD RWD

Note that the claimed range figures may vary for the XEV 7e. Mahindra could also offer the option of an all-wheel-drive (AWD) drivetrain with the all-electric XUV700 as it is already available with its ICE (internal combustion engine) version.

Expected Price & Rivals

The Mahindra XEV 7e is expected to be priced from Rs 20.9 lakh (ex-showroom). It will be a direct rival to the Tata Safari EV, while being an SUV alternative to the XEV 9e.

