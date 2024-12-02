Skoda Kylaq Bookings Now Open Across India

Modified On Dec 02, 2024 09:42 AM By CarDekho for Skoda Kylaq

Offered across four broad variants, the Kylaq gets upmarket features such as powered and ventilated front seats along with a sunroof

The Kylaq is Skoda’s new entry-level offering in India.

It is available in four broad variants: Classic, Signature, Signature Plus, and Prestige.

Deliveries scheduled to begin from January 27, 2025.

It is offered with a single 1-litre turbo-petrol engine, paired with manual and automatic gearbox choices.

Prices start from Rs 7.89 lakh (ex-showroom).

In early November, the Skoda Kylaq was revealed along with its starting price of Rs 7.89 lakh (introductory ex-showroom pan-India). It offers a premium package at an aggressive price point, and now Skoda has begun accepting bookings for the Kylaq.

Skoda Kylaq Exterior

The Kylaq not only shares its platform with the Kushaq, but in terms of its design, it looks like a smaller version of it. Exterior highlights include sporty-looking split LED headlights, complemented by Skoda's signature butterfly grille. The Kylaq features 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, roof rails, and wraparound LED tail lights.

Skoda Kylaq Interior & Features

Inside, you would find the Kylaq's cabin layout to be similar to its larger sibling, but it features a different black and grey colour scheme. The Kylaq's interior also sports piano black elements along the dashboard and centre console. While its higher-spec variants add a touch of premium appeal with leatherette seat upholstery and a single-pane sunroof.

The Kylaq comes with features like a 10.1-inch touchscreen, an 8-inch digital driver’s display, a wireless phone charger, 6-way powered front-row seats with ventilation, automatic climate control, ambient lighting, and keyless entry with push-button start/stop.

Safety features include six airbags (as standard), electronic stability control, a tyre pressure monitoring system, and a reverse parking camera with sensors.

Skoda Kylaq Powertrain

Skoda is offering the Kylaq with a single 1-litre turbo-petrol engine (115 PS/178 Nm), coupled with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox.

Skoda Kylaq Price Range & Rivals

We expect prices for the top-spec Skoda Kylaq to stretch up to Rs 14.59 lakh (ex-showroom). It will take on the likes of the Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Maruti Brezza, and the Kia Sonet.

