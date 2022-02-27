HomeNew CarsNewsCar News That Mattered This Week: 2022 Maruti Baleno Launched, Volkswagen Polo To Go Off Sale, Volkswagen Virtus Confirmed

Car News That Mattered This Week: 2022 Maruti Baleno Launched, Volkswagen Polo To Go Off Sale, Volkswagen Virtus Confirmed

This week, Maruti launched the new Baleno, Jeep revealed the three-row Meridian SUV, and Volkswagen confirmed the Virtus sedan for India. 

In the past seven days, we witnessed some important launches and details about the upcoming launches. With that, we also have some heartbreaking and emotional news for all the driver enthusiasts here. Read ahead to know the headlines of this week. 

Maruti Baleno Launched

new 2022 maruti baleno

Maruti has finally launched the new Baleno, priced from Rs 6.35 lakh (Ex-showroom Delhi). Its deliveries are already underway across the country. We’ve compared its prices, fuel economy and overall specifications with its rivals. 

2022 Maruti Wagon R Launched

maruti wagon r

Maruti has introduced a mid-cycle update for the Wagon R hatchback. The tall-boy now gets new dual-tone shades, new alloys, a refreshed upholstery shade, and new features.

Other Launches

Mini Cooper Electric Launched In India, Starts At Rs 47.2 Lakh

Volkswagen Virtus Confirmed

Volkswagen has confirmed the name ‘Virtus’ for its upcoming sedan. The new Vento-replacing model will be unveiled on March 8. 

Volkswagen Polo To Be Discontinued

Volkswagen To Discontinue Current-gen Polo, Likely Eyeing A 2023 Comeback

While Volkswagen is bringing a new product soon, it’s discontinuing another. The lovable and enthusiast-friendly Polo will go off sale soon. However, it’s expected to be replaced by the new generation next year. 

Jeep Compass Trailhawk And Meridian Details

New Three-row Jeep Meridian SUV Revealed

  • We have exclusive details (specifications) of the Compass Trailhawk ahead of its launch in March. 

  • Jeep has revealed the three-row Meridian SUV for India, which will soon go on sale. 

Read More on : Maruti Baleno AMT

