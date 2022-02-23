Modified On Feb 23, 2022 06:44 PM By Rohit for Volkswagen Polo

Volkswagen has confirmed that the current-gen Polo will be put out of production soon. The fifth-gen global model has been on sale in India since 2010 with a couple of mid-life updates in its 12 year run. However, Volkswagen India’s brand director, Ashish Gupta, says "For Polo it is not goodbye, it is au revoir (goodbye until we meet again)". We believe that the carmaker will bring the sixth-gen model by 2023.

While Volkswagen will soon draw curtains on the production of the hatchback’s current iteration, it has hinted that it will be introducing some kind of a limited edition version of the Polo to give the most successful VW model in India a celebratory send off.

The VW Polo has been one of the first premium hatchbacks to be launched in India. Although it kept receiving multiple powertrains and cosmetic and feature upgrades over the years, its key pillar has always been its European build quality and potent powertrains. Volkswagen had also introduced the Polo GTI for a brief period, although as a completely built-up unit (CBU). The Polo GT, ever since its inception, has been a popular buy among buyers seeking a swift hatch, mainly due to its 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine coupled with the 7-speed DSG unit (now discontinued).

Also See: Volkswagen Teases Vento Replacement In First Official Teaser

Since the BS6 update in early 2020, the Polo has been a petrol-only offering and is provided with two 1-litre petrol engine options: a 1-litre naturally aspirated engine (75PS/95Nm), and the other a 1-litre turbo-petrol (110PS/175Nm). While the former is mated to a 5-speed MT, the latter gets a standard 6-speed MT and an optional 6-speed AT.

Volkswagen has equipped the current Polo with rain-sensing wipers, a 6.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system, auto climate control, and cruise control. Its safety kit includes dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, and rear parking sensors. However, lack of a reversing camera, limited rear leg room, ageing interior and a diesel powertrain are some of the factors that could have led to the dwindling sales of the hatchback.

The current model retails from Rs 6.45 lakh to Rs 10.25 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India). Volkswagen sells it in four trims: Trendline, Comfortline, Highline Plus, and GT. The Polo goes up against the Tata Altroz, Honda Jazz, Toyota Glanza, Hyundai i20, and new facelifted Maruti Suzuki Baleno.

