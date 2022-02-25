Facelifted Maruti Baleno vs Rivals: Spec Comparo
The Baleno has received its most significant update yet in both powertrain and features aspects. Is it enough to give jitters to its rivals, at least on paper?
Maruti has launched the facelifted Baleno with prices starting from Rs 6.35 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The premium hatchback is still available in the same four trims: Sigma, Delta, Zeta, and Alpha. So, with all necessary details revealed, including its prices, let’s see how it stacks up against its competitors:
Note: Since the launch of the facelifted Toyota Glanza is nearing, we have taken this model into consideration and not the pre-facelift one. As it will still be based on the Maruti Baleno, it will have the exact same dimensions.
Dimensions
|
2022 Maruti Baleno
|
Hyundai i20
|
Tata Altroz
|
Honda Jazz
|
VW Polo
|
2022 Toyota Glanza
|
Length
|
3,990mm
|
3,995mm
|
3,990mm
|
3,989mm
|
3,971mm
|
3,990mm
|
Width
|
1,745mm
|
1,775mm
|
1,755mm
|
1,694mm
|
1,682mm
|
1,745mm
|
Height
|
1,500mm
|
1,505mm
|
1,523mm
|
1,544mm
|
1,469mm
|
1,500mm
|
Wheelbase
|
2,520mm
|
2,580mm
|
2,501mm
|
2,530mm
|
2,469mm
|
2,520mm
|
Boot Space
|
318 litres
|
311 litres
|
345 litres
|
354 litres
|
N.A.
|
318 litres
-
With the update, the facelifted Baleno’s length has been cut short by 5mm, while its height has dropped by 10mm. The biggest blow, though, has been taken by its boot space, which has reduced from 339 to 318 litres.
-
The Hyundai i20 is the longest and widest premium hatchback currently. It even has the segment-leading wheelbase.
-
It is the Honda Jazz that gets the largest cargo space among all premium hatchbacks.
Engine
Since Maruti only offers the Baleno with a petrol heart, we are considering only the petrol powertrains of these hatchbacks. The same powertrain will also be offered on the facelifted Glanza.
|
2022 Maruti Baleno
|
Hyundai i20
|
Tata Altroz
|
Honda Jazz
|
VW Polo
|
2022 Toyota Glanza
|
Engine
|
1.2-litre DualJet petrol engine
|
1.2-litre petrol/ 1-litre turbo-petrol
|
1.2-litre petrol/ 1.2-litre turbo-petrol
|
1.2-litre petrol
|
1-litre petrol/ 1-litre turbo-petrol
|
1.2-litre DualJet petrol engine
|
Power
|
90PS
|
83PS/ 120PS
|
86PS/ 110PS
|
90PS
|
75PS/ 110PS
|
90PS
|
Torque
|
113Nm
|
114Nm/ 172Nm
|
113Nm/ 140Nm
|
110Nm
|
95Nm/ 175Nm
|
113Nm
|
Transmission
|
5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT
|
6-speed iMT*, 7-speed DCT**/ 5-speed MT, CVT
|
5-speed MT
|
5-speed MT, CVT
|
5-speed MT/ 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT
|
5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT
|
Fuel Efficiency
|
22.35kmpl, 22.94kmpl
|
20kmpl, 20.28kmpl/ 20.35kmpl, 19.65kmpl
|
19.05kmpl/ 18.13kmpl
|
16.60kmpl, 17.10kmpl
|
17.74kmpl/ 18.24kmpl, 16.47kmpl
|
22.35kmpl, 22.94kmpl
*iMT- clutchless manual
**DCT- dual-clutch automatic
-
With the facelift, Maruti has discontinued the previously offered 83PS 1.2-litre petrol unit. The premium hatchback carries on with the 1.2-litre DualJet petrol engine but loses out on the mild-hybrid tech. Instead, it now comes with idle engine start/stop. It also gets a new 5-speed AMT in place of the CVT automatic.
-
The i20, Altroz, and Polo are the only models in this segment to come with an optional turbo-petrol engine.
-
As far as automatic transmission is concerned, it’s only the Altroz that’s missing one. On the other hand, the i20 and Jazz are the only models to get a CVT option, and the Polo is the only premium hatch to get a torque converter unit.
-
Hyundai is the only carmaker here to provide a clutchless manual transmission on its hatchback.
-
The facelifted Baleno is the most fuel efficient premium hatchback on sale and will share its mileage figures with the facelifted Glanza.
Feature Highlights
|
2022 Maruti Baleno
|
Hyundai i20
|
Tata Altroz
|
Honda Jazz
|
VW Polo
|
2022 Toyota Glanza*
|
|
|
|
|
|
*expected
-
Among all premium hatchbacks on sale, it’s the i20 that gets the biggest touchscreen system (10.25-inches).
-
Almost all models here come with LED headlights, save the Polo and Altroz. The Baleno and Altroz even get an auto-headlights feature.
-
If you want a premium hatch with a sunroof, though, your choices are limited to the i20 and Jazz.
-
The Baleno is the only model in this segment to feature a 360-degree camera and a head-up display.
-
Maruti and Hyundai are the only carmakers in this space to equip their models with up to six airbags.
Price
|
2022 Maruti Baleno
|
Hyundai i20
|
Tata Altroz
|
Honda Jazz
|
VW Polo
|
2022 Toyota Glanza (expected)
|
Range
|
Rs 6.35 lakh to Rs 9.49 lakh
|
Rs 6.98 lakh to Rs 11.47 lakh
|
Rs 5.99 lakh to Rs 9.69 lakh
|
Rs 7.71 lakh to Rs 9.95 lakh
|
Rs 6.45 lakh to Rs 10.25 lakh
|
Rs 7.5 lakh to Rs 9.5 lakh
With the facelift, the Maruti Baleno has become more affordable in its automatic version. However, that’s because the carmaker has swapped the previously offered CVT gearbox with a less costlier AMT option.
All prices ex-showroom Delhi
Maruti Baleno AMT
