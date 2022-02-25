HomeNew CarsNewsFacelifted Maruti Baleno vs Rivals: Spec Comparo
Facelifted Maruti Baleno vs Rivals: Spec Comparo

Modified On Feb 25, 2022 04:09 PM By Rohit for Maruti Baleno

The Baleno has received its most significant update yet in both powertrain and features aspects. Is it enough to give jitters to its rivals, at least on paper?

Maruti has launched the facelifted Baleno with prices starting from Rs 6.35 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The premium hatchback is still available in the same four trims: Sigma, Delta, Zeta, and Alpha. So, with all necessary details revealed, including its prices, let’s see how it stacks up against its competitors:

Note: Since the launch of the facelifted Toyota Glanza is nearing, we have taken this model into consideration and not the pre-facelift one. As it will still be based on the Maruti Baleno, it will have the exact same dimensions.

Dimensions

2022 Maruti Baleno

Hyundai i20

Tata Altroz

Honda Jazz

VW Polo

2022 Toyota Glanza

Length

3,990mm

3,995mm

3,990mm

3,989mm

3,971mm

3,990mm

Width

1,745mm

1,775mm

1,755mm

1,694mm

1,682mm

1,745mm

Height

1,500mm

1,505mm

1,523mm

1,544mm

1,469mm

1,500mm

Wheelbase

2,520mm

2,580mm

2,501mm

2,530mm

2,469mm

2,520mm

Boot Space

318 litres

311 litres

345 litres

354 litres

N.A.

318 litres

new 2022 maruti baleno

  • With the update, the facelifted Baleno’s length has been cut short by 5mm, while its height has dropped by 10mm. The biggest blow, though, has been taken by its boot space, which has reduced from 339 to 318 litres.

  • The Hyundai i20 is the longest and widest premium hatchback currently. It even has the segment-leading wheelbase.

  • It is the Honda Jazz that gets the largest cargo space among all premium hatchbacks.

Engine

Since Maruti only offers the Baleno with a petrol heart, we are considering only the petrol powertrains of these hatchbacks. The same powertrain will also be offered on the facelifted Glanza.

2022 Maruti Baleno

Hyundai i20

Tata Altroz

Honda Jazz

VW Polo

2022 Toyota Glanza

Engine

1.2-litre DualJet petrol engine

1.2-litre petrol/ 1-litre turbo-petrol

1.2-litre petrol/ 1.2-litre turbo-petrol

1.2-litre petrol

1-litre petrol/ 1-litre turbo-petrol

1.2-litre DualJet petrol engine

Power

90PS

83PS/ 120PS

86PS/ 110PS

90PS

75PS/ 110PS

90PS

Torque

113Nm

114Nm/ 172Nm

113Nm/ 140Nm

110Nm

95Nm/ 175Nm

113Nm

Transmission

5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT

6-speed iMT*, 7-speed DCT**/ 5-speed MT, CVT

5-speed MT

5-speed MT, CVT

5-speed MT/ 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT

5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT

Fuel Efficiency

22.35kmpl, 22.94kmpl

20kmpl, 20.28kmpl/ 20.35kmpl, 19.65kmpl

19.05kmpl/ 18.13kmpl

16.60kmpl, 17.10kmpl

17.74kmpl/ 18.24kmpl, 16.47kmpl

22.35kmpl, 22.94kmpl

*iMT- clutchless manual

**DCT- dual-clutch automatic

  • With the facelift, Maruti has discontinued the previously offered 83PS 1.2-litre petrol unit. The premium hatchback carries on with the 1.2-litre DualJet petrol engine but loses out on the mild-hybrid tech. Instead, it now comes with idle engine start/stop. It also gets a new 5-speed AMT in place of the CVT automatic.

  • The i20, Altroz, and Polo are the only models in this segment to come with an optional turbo-petrol engine.

  • As far as automatic transmission is concerned, it’s only the Altroz that’s missing one. On the other hand, the i20 and Jazz are the only models to get a CVT option, and the Polo is the only premium hatch to get a torque converter unit.

  • Hyundai is the only carmaker here to provide a clutchless manual transmission on its hatchback.

  • The facelifted Baleno is the most fuel efficient premium hatchback on sale and will share its mileage figures with the facelifted Glanza.

Feature Highlights

2022 Maruti Baleno

Hyundai i20

Tata Altroz

Honda Jazz

VW Polo

2022 Toyota Glanza*

  • Auto-LED projector headlights with LED DRLs

  • LED taillights

  • LED fog lamps

  • 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

  • Head-up display

  • Cruise control

  • Auto-dimming IRVM

  • Connected car tech (telematics only)

  • Push-button start/stop

  • Auto AC with rear AC vents

  • 9-inch touchscreen system

  • 360-degree camera

  • Up to six airbags

  • Electronic Stability Control

  • ISOFIX child seat anchorages

  • LED projector headlights with LED DRLs and cornering function

  • Projector fog lamps

  • LED taillights

  • 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

  • Digitised instrument cluster

  • Ambient lighting

  • 10.25-inch touchscreen system

  • Sunroof

  • Air purifier

  • Wireless phone charger

  • Auto AC with rear AC vents

  • Cruise control

  • BlueLink connected car tech

  • Up to six airbags

  • Tyre pressure monitoring

  • Electronic Stability Control

  • Hill-hold assist

  • ISOFIX child seat anchorages

  • Auto-projector headlights with LED DRLs

  • Front fog lamps with cornering function

  • Rear fog lamps

  • 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

  • Semi-digital instrument cluster

  • Ambient lighting

  • Cooled glovebox

  • Rain-sensing wipers

  • 7-inch touchscreen system

  • Connected car tech

  • Auto AC with rear AC vents

  • Cruise control

  • Dual front airbags

  • Puncture repair kit

  • Corner Stability Control

  • ISOFIX child seat anchorages

  • LED headlights with LED DRLs

  • LED fog lamps

  • LED taillights

  • 15-inch alloy wheels

  • Sunroof

  • Cruise control

  • 7-inch touchscreen system

  • Auto AC

  • Push-button start/stop

  • Paddle shifters (CVT only)

  • Dual front airbags

  • ABS with EBD

  • Rear parking sensors

  • Halogen headlights with cornering function

  • LED taillights

  • Front and rear fog lamps

  • 16-inch alloy wheels

  • Cruise control

  • Rain-sensing wipers

  • Auto AC with rear AC vents

  • A 6.5-inch touchscreen system

  • Auto-dimming IRVM

  • Dual front airbags

  • Electronic Stability Control

  • Hill-hold control

  • ABS

  • Rear parking sensors

  • Auto-LED projector headlights with LED DRLs

  • LED taillights

  • LED fog lamps

  • 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

  • Head-up display

  • Cruise control

  • Auto-dimming IRVM

  • Connected car tech (telematics only)

  • Push-button start/stop

  • Auto AC with rear AC vents

  • 9-inch touchscreen system

  • 360-degree camera

  • Up to six airbags

  • Electronic Stability Control

  • ISOFIX child seat anchorages

*expected

  • Among all premium hatchbacks on sale, it’s the i20 that gets the biggest touchscreen system (10.25-inches).

  • Almost all models here come with LED headlights, save the Polo and Altroz. The Baleno and Altroz even get an auto-headlights feature.

  • If you want a premium hatch with a sunroof, though, your choices are limited to the i20 and Jazz.

  • The Baleno is the only model in this segment to feature a 360-degree camera and a head-up display.

  • Maruti and Hyundai are the only carmakers in this space to equip their models with up to six airbags.

Price

2022 Maruti Baleno

Hyundai i20

Tata Altroz

Honda Jazz

VW Polo

2022 Toyota Glanza (expected)

Range

Rs 6.35 lakh to Rs 9.49 lakh

Rs 6.98 lakh to Rs 11.47 lakh

Rs 5.99 lakh to Rs 9.69 lakh

Rs 7.71 lakh to Rs 9.95 lakh

Rs 6.45 lakh to Rs 10.25 lakh

Rs 7.5 lakh to Rs 9.5 lakh

new 2022 maruti baleno

With the facelift, the Maruti Baleno has become more affordable in its automatic version. However, that’s because the carmaker has swapped the previously offered CVT gearbox with a less costlier AMT option.

All prices ex-showroom Delhi

Read Full News
  • Maruti Baleno
  • Tata Altroz
  • Honda Jazz
  • Hyundai i20
  • Volkswagen Polo
  • Toyota Glanza 2022
