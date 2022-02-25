Facelifted Maruti Baleno vs Rivals: Spec Comparo

Modified On Feb 25, 2022 04:09 PM By Rohit for Maruti Baleno

The Baleno has received its most significant update yet in both powertrain and features aspects. Is it enough to give jitters to its rivals, at least on paper?

Maruti has launched the facelifted Baleno with prices starting from Rs 6.35 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The premium hatchback is still available in the same four trims: Sigma, Delta, Zeta, and Alpha. So, with all necessary details revealed, including its prices, let’s see how it stacks up against its competitors:

Note: Since the launch of the facelifted Toyota Glanza is nearing, we have taken this model into consideration and not the pre-facelift one. As it will still be based on the Maruti Baleno, it will have the exact same dimensions.

Dimensions

2022 Maruti Baleno Hyundai i20 Tata Altroz Honda Jazz VW Polo 2022 Toyota Glanza Length 3,990mm 3,995mm 3,990mm 3,989mm 3,971mm 3,990mm Width 1,745mm 1,775mm 1,755mm 1,694mm 1,682mm 1,745mm Height 1,500mm 1,505mm 1,523mm 1,544mm 1,469mm 1,500mm Wheelbase 2,520mm 2,580mm 2,501mm 2,530mm 2,469mm 2,520mm Boot Space 318 litres 311 litres 345 litres 354 litres N.A. 318 litres

With the update, the facelifted Baleno’s length has been cut short by 5mm, while its height has dropped by 10mm. The biggest blow, though, has been taken by its boot space, which has reduced from 339 to 318 litres.

The Hyundai i20 is the longest and widest premium hatchback currently. It even has the segment-leading wheelbase.

It is the Honda Jazz that gets the largest cargo space among all premium hatchbacks.

Engine

Since Maruti only offers the Baleno with a petrol heart, we are considering only the petrol powertrains of these hatchbacks. The same powertrain will also be offered on the facelifted Glanza.

2022 Maruti Baleno Hyundai i20 Tata Altroz Honda Jazz VW Polo 2022 Toyota Glanza Engine 1.2-litre DualJet petrol engine 1.2-litre petrol/ 1-litre turbo-petrol 1.2-litre petrol/ 1.2-litre turbo-petrol 1.2-litre petrol 1-litre petrol/ 1-litre turbo-petrol 1.2-litre DualJet petrol engine Power 90PS 83PS/ 120PS 86PS/ 110PS 90PS 75PS/ 110PS 90PS Torque 113Nm 114Nm/ 172Nm 113Nm/ 140Nm 110Nm 95Nm/ 175Nm 113Nm Transmission 5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT 6-speed iMT*, 7-speed DCT**/ 5-speed MT, CVT 5-speed MT 5-speed MT, CVT 5-speed MT/ 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT 5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT Fuel Efficiency 22.35kmpl, 22.94kmpl 20kmpl, 20.28kmpl/ 20.35kmpl, 19.65kmpl 19.05kmpl/ 18.13kmpl 16.60kmpl, 17.10kmpl 17.74kmpl/ 18.24kmpl, 16.47kmpl 22.35kmpl, 22.94kmpl

*iMT- clutchless manual

**DCT- dual-clutch automatic

With the facelift, Maruti has discontinued the previously offered 83PS 1.2-litre petrol unit. The premium hatchback carries on with the 1.2-litre DualJet petrol engine but loses out on the mild-hybrid tech. Instead, it now comes with idle engine start/stop. It also gets a new 5-speed AMT in place of the CVT automatic.

The i20, Altroz, and Polo are the only models in this segment to come with an optional turbo-petrol engine.

As far as automatic transmission is concerned, it’s only the Altroz that’s missing one. On the other hand, the i20 and Jazz are the only models to get a CVT option, and the Polo is the only premium hatch to get a torque converter unit.

Hyundai is the only carmaker here to provide a clutchless manual transmission on its hatchback.

The facelifted Baleno is the most fuel efficient premium hatchback on sale and will share its mileage figures with the facelifted Glanza.

Feature Highlights

2022 Maruti Baleno Hyundai i20 Tata Altroz Honda Jazz VW Polo 2022 Toyota Glanza* Auto-LED projector headlights with LED DRLs

LED taillights

LED fog lamps

16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

Head-up display

Cruise control

Auto-dimming IRVM

Connected car tech (telematics only)

Push-button start/stop

Auto AC with rear AC vents

9-inch touchscreen system

360-degree camera

Up to six airbags

Electronic Stability Control

ISOFIX child seat anchorages LED projector headlights with LED DRLs and cornering function

Projector fog lamps

LED taillights

16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

Digitised instrument cluster

Ambient lighting

10.25-inch touchscreen system

Sunroof

Air purifier

Wireless phone charger

Auto AC with rear AC vents

Cruise control

BlueLink connected car tech

Up to six airbags

Tyre pressure monitoring

Electronic Stability Control

Hill-hold assist

ISOFIX child seat anchorages Auto-projector headlights with LED DRLs

Front fog lamps with cornering function

Rear fog lamps

16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

Semi-digital instrument cluster

Ambient lighting

Cooled glovebox

Rain-sensing wipers

7-inch touchscreen system

Connected car tech

Auto AC with rear AC vents

Cruise control

Dual front airbags

Puncture repair kit

Corner Stability Control

ISOFIX child seat anchorages LED headlights with LED DRLs

LED fog lamps

LED taillights

15-inch alloy wheels

Sunroof

Cruise control

7-inch touchscreen system

Auto AC

Push-button start/stop

Paddle shifters (CVT only)

Dual front airbags

ABS with EBD

Rear parking sensors Halogen headlights with cornering function

LED taillights

Front and rear fog lamps

16-inch alloy wheels

Cruise control

Rain-sensing wipers

Auto AC with rear AC vents

A 6.5-inch touchscreen system

Auto-dimming IRVM

Dual front airbags

Electronic Stability Control

Hill-hold control

ABS

Rear parking sensors Auto-LED projector headlights with LED DRLs

LED taillights

LED fog lamps

16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

Head-up display

Cruise control

Auto-dimming IRVM

Connected car tech (telematics only)

Push-button start/stop

Auto AC with rear AC vents

9-inch touchscreen system

360-degree camera

Up to six airbags

Electronic Stability Control

ISOFIX child seat anchorages

*expected

Among all premium hatchbacks on sale, it’s the i20 that gets the biggest touchscreen system (10.25-inches).

Almost all models here come with LED headlights, save the Polo and Altroz. The Baleno and Altroz even get an auto-headlights feature.

If you want a premium hatch with a sunroof, though, your choices are limited to the i20 and Jazz.

The Baleno is the only model in this segment to feature a 360-degree camera and a head-up display.

Maruti and Hyundai are the only carmakers in this space to equip their models with up to six airbags.

Price

2022 Maruti Baleno Hyundai i20 Tata Altroz Honda Jazz VW Polo 2022 Toyota Glanza (expected) Range Rs 6.35 lakh to Rs 9.49 lakh Rs 6.98 lakh to Rs 11.47 lakh Rs 5.99 lakh to Rs 9.69 lakh Rs 7.71 lakh to Rs 9.95 lakh Rs 6.45 lakh to Rs 10.25 lakh Rs 7.5 lakh to Rs 9.5 lakh

With the facelift, the Maruti Baleno has become more affordable in its automatic version. However, that’s because the carmaker has swapped the previously offered CVT gearbox with a less costlier AMT option.

All prices ex-showroom Delhi

