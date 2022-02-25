Maruti Launches The Updated Wagon R At Rs 5.39 Lakh

Modified On Feb 25, 2022 08:08 PM By Tarun for Maruti Wagon R 2013-2022

The tall-boy gets a mid-cycle update with new features, colours, and updated engines

Exterior upgrades include new dual-tone shades with a black roof and blacked-out alloys.

New features include hill-hold assist (only for AMT) and four speakers (earlier only two were offered).

Powered by updated DualJet Dual VVT 1.2-litre and 1-litre petrol engines with an idle start-stop system as standard.

The updated engines are more fuel efficient and the 1.2-litre engine now produces more power (+9PS).

CNG now available in the mid-spec VXI variant as well.

Maruti has launched the updated Wagon R, which is it’s second launch in February after the Baleno. The updated hatchback is now priced from Rs 5.39 lakh to Rs 7.10 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Variants 1.2-litre 1-litre LXI - Rs 5.40 lakh LXI CNG - Rs 6.35 lakh VXI - Rs 5.86 lakh VXI AGS - Rs 6.36 lakh VXI CNG - Rs 6.86 lakh ZXI Rs 6 lakh - ZXI AGS Rs 6.50 lakh - ZXI+ Rs 6.48 lakh - ZXI+ AGS Rs 6.98 lakh - ZXI+ Dual Tone Rs 6.60 lakh - ZXI+ Dual Tone AGS Rs 7.10 lakh -

The prices have increased by up to Rs 35,000, but the previous top-spec ZXI has gotten cheaper by Rs 8,000. Moreover, the VXI variant gains the CNG option but loses the 1.2-litre petrol engine. A new range topping ZXI+ variant has been introduced as well.

Exterior changes onboard the 2022 Wagon R include the addition of new blacked-out alloy wheels. You can now opt for a dual-tone shade on the top-spec ZXI+ variant. The dual tone options include Gallant Red (new) and Magma Grey, both paired with a black roof.

The cabin also receives a new dual-tone beige and dark grey melange shade for the upholstery. New feature additions include four speakers (earlier offered with two) and hill-hold assist (only for AMT).

Maruti has mainly updated the powertrains of the Wagon R, which is now powered by latest DualJet Dual VVT engines, which are already present in cars like the new Baleno, Celerio, Swift and Dzire. The hatchback now gets an idle start-stop system as standard, which has increased the fuel economy as well.

Engines 1.2-litre petrol 1-litre petrol 1-litre petrol-CNG Power 90PS 67PS 57PS Torque 113Nm 89Nm 82.1Nm Transmission options 5-speed manual / AMT 5-speed manual / AMT 5-speed manual Fuel economy 24.35kmpl / 25.19kmpl 23.56kmpl / 24.43kmpl 34.05km/kg

The 1.2-litre engine now produces 90PS, seeing a 9PS power boost. The 1-litre petrol produces 1PS less than the earlier version, while the CNG’s power has reduced by 2PS. The fuel economies have improved by up to 5kmpl for 1.2-litre and up to 4kmpl for 1-litre engines.

The updated Wagon R continues with a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, electrically operated ORVMs, dual front airbags (now standard), and rear parking sensors.

Maruti is offering the Wagon R through subscription as well, starting at Rs 12,300 per month. It rivals the Tata Tiago, Hyundai Santro, and Datsun GO.