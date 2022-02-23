Modified On Feb 23, 2022 06:49 PM By Rohit for Tata Nexon

All SUVs are finished in a new Grassland Beige shade with a black roof and blacked-out alloy wheels

Feature ‘rhinoceros’ badges on their front fenders.

Inside, they get dual-tone leatherette upholstery with a wooden finish on the dashboard (the Punch gets a beige finish).

Additional features include an air purifier, ventilated front seats, and wireless phone connectivity.

The limited-edition models command a premium ranging from Rs 20,000 to Rs 1.69 lakh, depending on the SUV chosen.

You must spend anywhere from Rs 8.59 lakh to Rs 22.4 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India) for all four Kaziranga Edition SUVs.

Tata has launched the Kaziranga Editions of all the SUVs in its lineup. The special-edition models are limited to the top-spec trims of all four, and bookings for them are currently underway across dealerships.

Take a look at the variant-wise prices of all Kaziranga Edition models:

Punch

Variant Price Creative MT Rs 8.59 lakh Creative i-RA Rs 8.89 lakh Creative AMT Rs 9.19 lakh Creative i-RA AMT Rs 9.49 lakh

The Punch’s Kaziranga Edition variants command a premium of Rs 20,000 over the corresponding standard variants. Also, with the introduction of this limited edition, the Punch now features connected car tech (optional as part of the Creative i-RA pack).

Nexon

Variant Price XZ+ (Petrol) Rs 11.79 lakh XZ+ (Diesel) Rs 13.09 lakh XZA+ (Petrol) Rs 12.44 lakh XZA+ (Diesel) Rs 13.74 lakh

Tata has priced the Nexon’s Kaziranga Edition variants at a premium of Rs 69,000 over the standard ones. The limited-edition variants get ventilated front seats, auto-dimming IRVM, and an air purifier.

Harrier

Variant Price XZ+ Rs 20.41 lakh XZA+ Rs 21.71 lakh

If you opt for the Harrier Kaziranga Edition, you need to shell out Rs 67,000 more than the standard variants. The limited edition SUV comes with an air purifier, ventilated front seats, and wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity.

Safari

Variant Price XZ+ (7-seater) Rs 21 lakh XZ+ (6-seater) Rs 21.1 lakh XZA+ (7-seater) Rs 22.3 lakh XZA+ (6-seater) Rs 22.4 lakh

The Safari Kaziranga Edition variants demand Rs 21,000 more than the standard variants. Tata is offering this special-edition SUV with all the bells and whistles available in the XZ+ trim of the stock SUV.

Please note that Tata has not tinkered with the powertrain options. The Kaziranga Editions continue with the same engine options as the stock SUVs:

Punch: 1.2-litre petrol engine (86PS/113Nm) with standard 5-speed MT and optional 5-speed AMT

Nexon: 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol (120PS/170Nm) and 1.5-litre turbocharged diesel (110PS/260Nm). Both can be paired with a standard 6-speed MT and an optional 6-speed AMT.

Harrier and Safari: 2-litre diesel (170PS/350Nm) with a standard 6-speed MT and an optional 6-speed AT

The Punch goes up against the Mahindra KUV100 NXT and Maruti Ignis, whereas the Nexon competes with other sub-4m SUVs like the Nissan Magnite and Kia Sonet. Meanwhile, the Harrier takes on the Jeep Compass, Hyundai Tucson, and MG Hector, and the Safari rivals the Mahindra XUV700, MG Hector Plus, and Hyundai Alcazar.

