Mini Cooper Electric Launched In India, Starts At Rs 47.2 Lakh

Feb 24, 2022

Sporty but green with a claimed range of upto 270km

Mini has officially launched the all-electric Cooper SE three-door sports hatchback in India.

The first batch was pre-sold in October 2021, and bookings will resume in March.

Gets yellow highlights and EV-specific visual differences over the regular Mini Cooper three-door hatchback.

Electric motor produces 184PS, and the 32.6kWh battery pack promises 270km of range.

Mini falls under the BMW Group that plans to offer 50kW DC fast chargers across its dealer network.

The all-electric version of the three-door Mini, called the Cooper SE, has finally been launched in India. The first batch was pre-sold in October 2021, but the next pre-booking phase for the Cooper SE will begin in March.

The Cooper SE looks a lot like the regular three-door Mini but has EV-specific bright neon yellow highlights. It gets the usual EV design elements, such as the smooth front panel (instead of the conventional grille) and tweaked bumpers. The Cooper SE also gets its own wheel design optimised for increased aerodynamic efficiency.

The cabin features a 5.5-inch digital driver’s display, making for a minimalistic but practical dashboard design. It has the quintessential Mini central console with the circular design now combined with ambient lighting. At the centre lies an 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The overall design is a pleasant combination of retro and modern elements for the EV-centric controls.

The Cooper SE is driven by an electric motor with a peak performance output of 184PS and 270Nm, good enough for a 0-100kmph time of just 7.3 seconds. It uses a 32.6kWh battery pack with a claimed range of 270km. Mini says the battery can be topped up to 80 percent in just 36 minutes using a 50kW DC fast charger.

The carmaker also announced that it will fit DC fast chargers across its BMW Group dealer network in India to support its EV buyers. Those who purchase the Cooper SE also get an 11kW wall box charger for easy charging at home or work.

Mini had opened the order books for the Cooper SE back in October 2021, with the first batch getting pre-sold in one day. Deliveries of those units will begin in March, and the next phase of pre-orders will open around the same time. The sporty electric hatchback comes with an 8-year/1 lakh-km warranty for the battery and a 2-year/unlimited km warranty for the car.

The Mini Cooper SE starts at Rs 47.2 lakh (ex-showroom, India) before options, a premium of Rs 8.2 lakh over the regular entry-level three-door Mini. It is one of India's smallest luxury EVs on offer with no direct rivals.

