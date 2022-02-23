HomeNew CarsNewsMaruti Begins Deliveries Of The 2022 Baleno
Maruti Begins Deliveries Of The 2022 Baleno

Modified On Feb 24, 2022 07:56 AM By Tarun for Maruti Baleno 2015-2022

  • 19199 Views
The updated hatchback is priced from Rs 6.35 lakh to Rs 9.49 lakh

  • Demo and test drive units have reached many dealerships. 

  • Available in Sigma, Delta, Zeta, and Alpha trims, with the latter three getting the optional AMT. 

  • New features include heads-up display, a new 9-inch touchscreen system, a 360-degree camera, and up to six airbags. 

  • Powered by a 90PS 1.2-litre petrol engine with 5-speed manual and AMT options.

Maruti has commenced the deliveries of the new Baleno right from the launch day. It has already received 25,000 bookings since February 8. The demo and test drive units have reached many dealerships, although some are yet to receive. 

Variants

Prices

Sigma

Rs 6.35 lakh

Delta

Rs 7.19 lakh

Delta AMT

Rs 7.69 lakh

Zeta

Rs 8.09 lakh

Zeta AMT

Rs 8.59 lakh

Alpha

Rs 8.99 lakh

Alpha AMT

Rs 9.49 lakh

The Baleno is available in four trims as earlier: Sigma, Delta, Zeta, and Alpha. Save for the base-spec Sigma, the rest can be had with manual and AMT options. 

The new Baleno gains new full LED lighting, a heads up display, a larger 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, connected car technology with limited remote operation, Alexa home device support, cruise control, and rain-sensing wipers. Maruti has also confirmed that it will soon get wireless Android Auto and Apple Carplay. 

new 2022 maruti baleno

Safety quotient is up as it now offers up to six airbags, a 360-degree camera, ESP (electronic stability programme), and hill assist (only with AMT). 

The 2022 Baleno gets a sole 90PS/113Nm 1.2-litre DualJet petrol engine, paired with 5-speed manual and AMT options. There’s no mild-hybrid tech on offer as earlier, but you do get the idle start-stop system as standard. The suspension and clutch have been reworked as per the carmaker. 

The new Baleno retails from Rs 6.35 lakh to Rs 9.49 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It rivals the Toyota Glanza, Hyundai i20Tata AltrozHonda Jazz and Volkswagen Polo

1
P
praveen
Feb 24, 2022 11:23:32 AM

First it should improve the quailty of the car..even if u punch there will be big dent..

      1
      N
      niraj sharma
      Feb 24, 2022 12:51:21 AM

      Aloy wheels kis model me aata h baleno ka

      2
      C
      cardekho helpdesk
      Feb 24, 2022 11:28:39 AM

      You get alloy wheels from the Zeta variant of Maruti Baleno.

