Exclusive: Facelifted Jeep Compass Trailhawk Details Leaked

Modified On Feb 22, 2022 03:23 PM By Tarun for Jeep Compass Trailhawk

The updates given to the Trailhawk will be in line with the facelifted Compass that was launched in January 2021

Bookings underway for a token amount of Rs 50,000.

To get new bumpers, 17-inch alloys, LED headlights, and increased ground clearance.

Will offer similar features like a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment, 10.25-inch fully digital driver’s display, and 360-degree camera.

To continue with the Compass’ 170PS 2-litre diesel engine with 9-speed automatic and AWD as standard.

Expected to command a premium of Rs 1 lakh over the Compass’ top-spec diesel automatic trim.

Jeep is all set to bring in the updated Compass Trailhawk, which is essentially an off-road focused version of the regular SUV. Ahead of the expected launch in March, we have some exclusive details of the Trailhawk.

All the changes onboard the Trailhawk will be the same that we saw on the facelifted Compass back in January 2021. So, in comparison to the older Trailhawk, the updated model will get a new front grille, new LED headlights and fog lamps, and refreshed 17-inch alloy wheels. The bumpers will also be redesigned for better approach and departure angles.

Some exclusive exterior highlights of the Compass Trailhawk will include grey inserts, black painted roof, anti-glare hood decal with the Trailhawk lettering, and the red tow hook at the back. Its ground clearance will be rated at 205mm and it will run on Falken Wildpeak 225/60 R17 tyres. In comparison, the regular Compass variants get 18-inch alloys with all-season tyres.

The 2022 Compass Trailhawk will be offered in five colours: Exotica Red, Bright White, Magnesio Grey, Techno Green, and Brilliant Black. It will be based on the Compass’ top-spec S variant.

Much like the facelifted Compass, the Trailhawk will get significant upgrades in its cabin. It will get a fresh dashboard design and Black leather seats with the ‘Trailhawk’ inscription on them. It will gain features such as a larger 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, connected car tech, Wireless Android Auto/Apple CarPlay, a fully digital 10.25-inch instrument panel, a wireless charging pad, and 8-way powered and ventilated front seats.

Safety will be covered by six airbags, a 360-degree camera, electronic stability control, Electronic Roll Mitigation, and tyre pressure monitoring system.

It will use the regular Compass’ 170PS 2-litre diesel engine, paired with 9-speed automatic. As earlier, there won’t be any petrol option.

The Trailhawk will get an AWD setup as standard with hill descent/hold control, brake accelerator interlock, frequency selective damping, and traction management system. It will feature Auto, Snow, Sand/Mud, and Rock terrain modes and low-range drive system with a 20:1 crawl ratio, the latter and Rock mode being a new addition.

The facelifted Jeep Compass Trailhawk is expected to demand a premium of around a lakh over the top-spec diesel automatic S model, which retails at Rs 29.34 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Read More on : Compass Automatic