2022 Maruti Baleno Fuel Efficiency Compared With Rivals

Modified On Feb 24, 2022 05:10 PM By Tarun for Maruti Baleno 2015-2022

The Baleno is the most fuel efficient here but offers nearly 1.5kmpl less than the pre-facelift 

maruti baleno 2022

Maruti has launched the facelifted Baleno, priced from Rs 6.35 lakh to Rs 9.49 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The updated hatchback receives a refreshed styling, including new LED lighting, a tweaked front grille, new alloys, and redesigned bumpers. In terms of features, it gains a 360-degree camera, six airbags, ESP (electronic stability program) with hill-hold assist (only for AMT), a larger 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and a head-up display. 

The new Baleno has been equipped with a 90PS 1.2-litre petrol engine, paired with 5-speed manual and AMT. The CVT on the pre-facelift model has been replaced by an affordable AMT this time around. Additionally, there’s no mild-hybrid technology on offer either, though you still get the idle start-stop system. 

So, here’s a quick fuel economy comparison of the new Baleno with its rivals - Volkswagen PoloHonda JazzHyundai i20, and Tata Altroz

Specs

Baleno

i20

Jazz

Polo

Altroz

Engine

1.2-litre petrol

1.2-litre petrol / 1-litre turbo-petrol

1.2-litre petrol

1-litre petrol / 1-litre turbo-petrol

1.2-litre petrol / 1.2-litre turbo-petrol

Power

90PS

83PS / 120PS

90PS

76 / 110PS

86PS / 110PS

Torque

113Nm

113Nm / 172Nm

110Nm

95Nm 175Nm

113Nm / 140Nm

Transmission options

5-speed manual / AMT

5-speed manual/CVT / 6-speed iMT/7-speed DCT

5-speed manual / CVT

5-speed manual / 6-speed manual/6-speed AT

5-speed manual

Fuel economy (ARAI)

22.35kmpl / 22.94kmpl

20.35kmpl/19.65kmpl / 20kmpl / 20.28kmpl

16.60kmpl / 17.10kmpl

17.74kmpl / 18.24kmpl/16.47kmpl

19.05kmpl / 18.13kmpl

  • Maruti Baleno is the most fuel efficient hatchback among its rivals. 

  • The new Baleno’s economy has dipped by nearly 1.5kmpl as the pre-facelift model came with the mild-hybrid tech. 

  • At the same time, the AMT variant claims to offer almost 3.5kmpl more than the older version’s CVT. 

  • The Jazz and Polo are among the least fuel-efficient models in the segment. 

  • If we look at automatic variants, the Baleno AMT scores the highest marks while the Volkswagen Polo’s torque converter scores the least. 

  • We haven’t taken the Glanza because it’s going to get a facelift this March. It will get the same updates (including that of the engine and transmission) as seen on the new Baleno. The power and fuel economy figures will be identical to the Maruti hatch. 

~xing~ thing
Feb 24, 2022 9:58:49 PM

What about the kerb weight of each car. That should be mentioned when comparing mileage as weight adds to drag resistance.

