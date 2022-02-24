Confirmed: Upcoming Volkswagen Compact Sedan Will Be Called ‘Virtus’

Modified On Feb 24, 2022 08:55 PM By Rohit for Volkswagen Virtus

The VW Vento’s replacement will be unveiled on March 8

It will go on sale in May 2022.

Second sedan to be based on the VW Group's MQB-A0-IN platform after the Skoda Slavia.

Latest teaser confirms the option of a GT trim.

Likely to feature a 10.1-inch touchscreen, a digital driver’s display, and connected car tech.

To be powered by 1-litre and 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engines.

Expected to be priced in the range of Rs 10 lakh to Rs 18 lakh (ex-showroom).

It’s confirmed. The upcoming Volkswagen compact sedan to replace the Vento will be called ‘Virtus’, which the carmaker says is a combination of the words ‘Virtuoso’ and ‘Virtues’, signifying excellence, finesse, energy, and brilliance.

The wraps will come off the sedan on March 8, and it will go on sale in May.

The Virtus is the second sedan to be based on the VW Group’s MQB-A0-IN platform; the Skoda Slavia being the other. Hence, its dimensions are expected to be similar to the Skoda.

We recently got a top-down view of the sedan in a new teaser shared by the carmaker. It focused primarily on the front end, revealing a fascia similar to the facelifted sixth-gen Polo. It gets LED projector headlights with LED DRLs and a slim chrome strip on the grille, and chunky chrome bars on the front and rear bumpers. A GT trim has also been confirmed in the latest teaser video.

Taigun's cabin image used for reference purpose only

We reckon the cabin will have certain similarities to the Taigun. For example, the Virtus will possibly borrow the steering wheel, gear lever, and 10.1-inch touchscreen from the compact SUV.

The upcoming sedan will likely be equipped with ventilated front seats, auto climate control, rain-sensing wipers, a digital driver’s display, and connected car tech. Safety kit should include up to six airbags, electronic stability control, and front and rear parking sensors.

Volkswagen will provide it with two turbo-petrol engine options:

Engine 1-litre TSI 1.5-litre TSI Power 115PS 150PS Torque 178Nm 250Nm Transmission 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT 6-speed MT, 7-speed DSG

We expect the Virtus to be priced from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 18 lakh (ex-showroom). It will compete with the Skoda Slavia, Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, and Hyundai Verna.