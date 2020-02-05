Auto Expo 2020: Day 1 Highlights

Published On Feb 05, 2020 10:29 PM By Sonny

A shortlist of the day’s best moments

The first day of Auto Expo 2020 has come to a close and it’s been a whirlwind of new cars from a wide range of manufacturers. In case you couldn’t keep up with all the action over the course of the day, here’s a quick run through today’s main attractions:

Maruti Suzuki Futuro-e Concept

The country’s biggest carmaker kicked things off early with the unveiling of its Futuro-e concept, an electric coupe SUV. It could be Maruti’s first EV offering that would take on the likes of the Hyundai Kona and MG ZS EV. Details here .

Maruti Swift Hybrid

What wasn’t an electrified concept was the Swift Hybrid, making its India debut at this year’s expo. It looks nearly identical to the regular Swift but uses a combination of a 1.2-litre DualJet petrol engine and an electric motor for a claimed mileage of 32kmpl (Japanese test cycle). Read more about the Hybrid hatchback and Maruti’s more efficient hybrid plans for India here .

Renault Triber AMT

Renault had a relatively relaxed start to the expo with the showcasing of the Triber AMT, which is expected to launch soon. Find out what else was new on the expo model here .

Tata HBX

For the second time running, Tata had the most impressive showcase on the first day of the expo. The headliner was the HBX micro-SUV, which is based on the H2X but is closer to production. Read more about Tata’s upcoming entry-level SUV here .

Tata Harrier 2020

Tata also used this occasion to launch the BS6 version of the Harrier SUV along with the introduction of an automatic option. Find out the prices here .

Tata Gravitas

The upcoming Tata flagship has made another pre-production debut, its first in India under the name Gravitas. Launch details here .

Tata Sierra Electric Concept

A surprise unveiling at Tata’s pavilion was the new Sierra Electric concept. It had all the design features that made the original Sierra so iconic but with a futuristic twist. Read more about it here .

Mahindra e-KUV100

Mahindra launched India’s most affordable EV in the form of the e-KUV100, even if it’s for commercial buyers only. Find out more about the new EV’s range and charge times here .

Mahindra XUV300 Electric

The all-electric XUV300 made its pre-production debut this year and it looks ready to take on the likes of the Nexon EV. Details here.

Mahindra Funster

While the Funster was expected to preview the upcoming XUV500, it turned out to be an all-electric roadster with scissor doors. You can read more about it here.

Mahindra Stallion engines

Mahindra’s showstoppers may have been a range of EVs but the carmaker also showcased its new range of BS6 turbo-petrol engines at Auto Expo 2020. Read more about the new Mahindra Stallions here.

Kia Sonet

The Kia Sonet was unveiled in its pre-production avatar at the expo. It is expected to be launched around August 2020. Get all the newly revealed details here.

Kia Carnival

The Carnival premium MPV was finally launched in India today at prices starting from Rs 24.95 lakh. Check out the full price list here.

MG ZS

After the enthusiastic response to the ZS EV, MG has showcased the petrol-powered ZS compact SUV at Auto Expo 2020. More details about the upcoming SUV here.

Haval F7

Great Wall Motors is looking to make its entry into India with its range of Haval SUVs, most likely starting with the F7. Read more about the mid-size SUV here.

GWM R1

The ORA R1 is touted as the world’s cheapest electric car, thanks to the Chinese government’s subsidies for EVs. Would this feature-packed compact EV make its way to our shores? Find out here.

Haval Concept H

The Haval Concept H made its global premiere at Auto Expo 2020. You can read about this plug-in hybrid with menacing headlights here.

Skoda Octavia RS245

It’s not an EV or an SUV. It’s a family sedan with 245PS of power. Interested? Find out its details and price tag here.

Volkswagen T-Roc

The Volkswagen Taigun will be the first made-for-India compact SUV but for now, the German carmaker has showcased a sporty-looking mid-size SUV. Bookings open, details here.

Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace

The Tiguan has become bigger and can now seat up to 7. It also gets a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine for the BS6 era. Find out more about the Tiguan Allspace here.

Haima 8S

It may be the other big Chinese car brand to debut in India at Auto Expo 2020, but Haima has brought its best-sellers with it starting with the 8S. Details here.