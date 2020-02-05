Skoda Octavia RS245 Launched For Rs 36 Lakh At Auto Expo 2020

Modified On Feb 05, 2020 02:06 PM By Sonny for Skoda Octavia

Bidding farewell to current-gen Octavia with its most powerful variant yet

Most powerful Octavia yet gets 245PS/370Nm of performance.

It is feature rich with digital instrument cluster, dual zone climate control, sporty interiors etc.

The vRS bids adieu to the current-gen Octavia with the new car expected to arrive months later.

Only 200 units to be offered in India making the vRS a limited edition variant.

It is a relatively affordable fun family car than the likes of the BMW 3 Series, Audi A4, Merc C-Class.

The current generation of the Skoda Octavia will not be getting any BS6 updates and the new one won’t be arriving anytime soon. So, the carmaker saw the opportunity to see it out with another vRS variant, the most powerful one yet, at the Auto Expo 2020.

The Octavia RS245 is a limited edition variant with only 200 units or so available for the Indian market, now launched at a price of Rs 36 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). It is powered by the 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine tuned to an output of 245PS and 370Nm. Power is sent to the front wheels via the 7-speed DSG automatic with an electronic limited-slip differential on the front axle for better grip.

In terms of features, it is as well equipped as the top-spec of the regular Octavia but with a sportier cabin. It gets an all black theme with red highlights, sport seats, flat bottom steering wheel and plenty of vRS badges everywhere. The sporty Octavia gets the 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster for the virtual cockpit, 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, power adjustable driver’s seat, hands-free parking and dual zone climate control.

The visual changes to the outside of the Octavia vRS245 include the different 18-inch alloys, vRS badges, the spoiler and dual exhaust tips. Skoda is charging an extra Rs 12.4 lakh for the added performance over the current top-spec petrol powered L&K variant. For performance enthusiasts of daily drivable but fun cars, the Octavia vRS is a dream option. It is also more affordable than the likes of the BMW 3 Series , Audi A4 and Mercedes-Benz C-Class .

