MG ZS Petrol Showcased At 2020 Auto Expo

Published On Feb 05, 2020 02:27 PM By Saransh

It is likely to go on sale in India in early-2021

Available with two petrol engine options.

Looks largely similar to the ZS EV with sharper aesthetic changes inside-out.

Will rival likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, and the upcoming VW-Skoda SUVs.

Prices are expected to range from Rs 12 lakh to Rs 16 lakh.

Soon after launching the ZS EV, MG has now showcased the petrol variant of the electric SUV at the ongoing Auto Expo 2020. However, this is the facelifted ZS with sharper styling changes compared to the ZS EV, which is based on the pre-facelift model.

Up front, it gets a blacked-out MG grille flanked by those sharper-looking LED headlamps. The bumper is also updated with restyled fog lamps and central airdam. Courtesy of these tweaks, the petrol ZS looks more modern than its EV counterpart. At 4314mm x 1809mm x 1648mm, the ZS is similar to its EV counterpart in terms of dimensions. Its wheelbase is also identical to that of the EV, at 2585mm.

The ZS gets two petrol engine options. First is the 1.3-litre turbocharged unit that makes 160PS of power and 230Nm of torque. The second engine on offer is a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated unit making 120PS and 150Nm. Where the 1.5-litre engine is available with a CVT, the 1.3-litre unit is offered only with a 6-speed AT. In India, MG is expected to offer the ZS with the 1.3-litre turbo-petrol only.

In terms of features, the ZS packs a panoramic sunroof, push-button start, six airbags, auto AC, and 10.1-touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It also comes with connected tech features like remote lock/unlock and voice commands as we have previously seen on the Hector and the ZS EV.

MG is yet to reveal the launch date, but we expect it to land in India in early-2021. Once launched, it will take on the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, and mid-size SUVs like the Tata Harrier and MG Hector. Prices of the ZS are expected to range from Rs 12 lakh to Rs 16 lakh.

Also Read: Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Compact SUV To Get 1.0-litre and 1.5-litre Turbo-petrol Engines