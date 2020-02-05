2020 Tata Harrier Launched At Auto Expo 2020 At Rs 13.69 Lakh

Published On Feb 05, 2020 10:01 AM By Sonny for Tata Harrier

Now gets BS6 engines, a bigger sunroof and bigger wheels in new top-spec variant

Tata has updated the Harrier with a BS6-compliant 2.0-litre diesel engine; now makes 170PS/350Nm.

It now gets a panoramic sunroof and larger 18-inch alloys in the top-spec variant.

The Harrier also gets an automatic option for the first time with its diesel engine.

The BS6 Harrier is priced between Rs 13.69 lakh and Rs 20.25 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The Tata Harrier has been given a range of updates for 2020 including the BS6 version of its 2.0-litre diesel engine and an automatic transmission. It also gets a new top-end variant with more features priced at Rs 20.15 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The BS6 Tata Harrier is priced as follows:

Variant Old Price BS6 Price Difference XE Rs 13.44 lakh Rs 13.69 lakh Rs 25,000 XM Rs 14.70 lakh Rs 15 lakh Rs 30,000 XMA - Rs 16.25 lakh - XT Rs 15.90 lakh Rs 16.25 lakh Rs 35,000 XZ/ XZ(DT) Rs 17.20 lakh/ Rs 17.31 lakh Rs 17.5 lakh/ Rs 17.6 lakh Rs 30,000/ Rs 29,000 XZA/XZA (DT) - Rs 18.8 lakh/ Rs 18.9 lakh - XZ+/XZ+ (DT) - Rs 18.75 lakh/ Rs 18.85 lakh - XZA+/XZA+ (DT) - Rs 19.99 lakh/ Rs 20.15 lakh - XZ/XZ+ (Dark Edition) Rs 17.3 lakh/ - Rs 17.7 lakh/ Rs 18.95 lakh Rs 40,000/ - XZA/XZA+ (Dark Edition) - Rs 19 lakh/ Rs 20.25 lakh -

In terms of new features, the biggest addition to the Tata Harrier is the new panoramic sunroof. It now gets bigger 18-inch machine-finished alloy wheels that look more appropriate on an SUV of its size. The rest of the feature list remains the same, including its 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 7-inch LED display in the instrument cluster and xenon HID projector headlamps. A non-tangible feature update is the addition of Tata’s connected car technology.

The BS6 engine is still the same as the one found in the Jeep Compass and MG Hector and now produces 170PS of power and 350Nm. It also gets the option of an automatic transmission alongside the 6-speed manual. Until now, the Fiat-sourced 2.0-litre diesel engine in the Harrier was detuned to an output of 140PS and 350Nm.

The Harrier still lacks a petrol engine option, something that its rivals offer. However, the Harrier will continue to compete in the mid-size SUV space against the likes of the MG Hector , Jeep Compass, Hyundai Tucson and premium compact SUVs like the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos .

