Volkswagen T-Roc Showcased At Auto Expo 2020

Published On Feb 05, 2020 04:32 PM By Rohit for Volkswagen T-Roc

It will take on the Jeep Compass and the upcoming Skoda Karoq

The T-Roc was recently spied undergoing testing on our roads.

It comes with a 1.5-litre petrol engine that makes 150PS and 250Nm.

Gets features such as LED headlamps with DRLs, up to 6 airbags and auto AC.

It will be sold via the CBU route and is expected to cost under Rs 20 lakh.

After unveiling the Taigun compact SUV for India, Volkswagen has now showcased its bigger sibling, the T-Roc SUV at the ongoing Auto Expo. Volkswagen also announced that it has opened bookings for the T-Roc.

The T-Roc gets a 1.5-litre TSI EVO engine paired to a 7-speed DSG transmission. This unit will send power to the front wheels. It puts out 150PS of power and 200Nm of torque. Volkswagen won’t offer the T-Roc with its 4MOTION all-wheel-drive powertrain in India.

In terms of features, the SUV comes with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, auto AC, leatherette upholstery, and keyless entry. The safety equipment list includes up to 6 airbags, dual front airbags, rear parking sensors, and ABS with EBD.