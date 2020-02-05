Tata Revives Iconic Sierra Nameplate With A New Electric Concept!!

Published On Feb 05, 2020 10:02 AM By Sonny

Tata is likely to fill the size gap between the Nexon and Harrier in 2021

The new concept retains classic Sierra styling.

The pre-production concept features iconic alpine windows and boxy design with a high ground clearance.

The production-spec model is expected to feature regular petrol and diesel as well as electric powertrain

It seems the electric SUV segment will grow exponentially in the next couple of years in terms of choices available. Now Tata has unveiled a pre-production concept of its own EV SUV at Auto Expo 2020 with the legendary moniker, Sierra.

The Sierra was an aspirational offering from Tata in the 90s with its three-door design and features like electric windows and power steering making it to the masses for the first time. Perhaps the Indian carmaker is looking to bring that emotional connect to the electric SUV segment as well. It features an upright stance with its high ground clearance and boxy design.

Tata has stuck with the iconic design of the original SIerra as it carries forward the alpine windows for the rear section. It is distinguishable from the curvier shapes of the Nexon and Harrier thanks to its butch stance. It also features black cladding along its bottom edge for a more rugged appearance and big, glossy dual tone wheels. The concept features a LED strip across the rear as the tail lamp and LED slits along the bonnet line for the headlamps.

The Tata Sierra EV will likely feature a further developed version of the Ziptron EV powertrain for a range of around 400km on a single charge. The production-spec model may arrive with petrol and diesel iterations before the EV. Tata is likely to launch the all-new Sierra SUV by 2021. As an EV, it would be bigger than the current long-range EVs like the Hyundai Kona and MG ZS EV. The combustion-engine variants would take on the likes of the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos.