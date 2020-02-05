Maruti Suzuki Swift Hybrid Showcased At Auto Expo 2020

Modified On Feb 05, 2020 10:12 AM By Dhruv.A for Maruti Swift

The Swift hybrid features a 48V hybrid motor paired with the 1.2-litre petrol engine

Suzuki Swift 48V hybrid showcased at Auto Expo 2020.

The hybrid system helps the engine produce more power and torque than the conventional petrol engine.

It claims to offer 32kmpl of fuel economy.

Maruti plans to introduce strong hybrids in India.

Maruti Suzuki had announced its plans to focus on electric mobility at Auto Expo 2020 and it hasn’t let us down. Apart from an assortment of EVs, it also showcased the Swift hybrid, which was first seen at the 2018 Indonesia Motor Show.

Standing pretty at the Maruti pavilion, the Swift hybrid packs in a 48V mild-hybrid system, which is an advanced system in comparison to the 12V start/stop system on the Baleno, Ertiga and the Ciaz.

This 48V unit is paired with a 1.2-litre K12C petrol engine that delivers 91PS and 118Nm. However, with the hybrid motor, it churns out a combined output of 105PS/148Nm. Suzuki offers a 5-speed AMT transmission with this version of the Swift. Globally, this 48V hybrid system was introduced with the 1.4-litre Boosterjet petrol engine.

Its hybrid setup consists of a 48V lithium-ion battery, integrated starter generator, and a 48V-12V converter. The fuel economy is an impressive 32kmpl, albeit in the Japanese driving cycle.

With Maruti pulling the plug on diesel powertrains, this petrol hybrid system should come in handy for owners with high running. Maruti Suzuki can also get the first-mover advantage as the only mass-market car that offers this technology is the MG Hector. For now, we can only hope because Maruti Suzuki has remained tight-lipped about its introduction in India.

