Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace Showcased At Auto Expo 2020

Published On Feb 05, 2020 04:18 PM By Rohit for Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace

The Tiguan Allspace is longer and taller than its five-seat version but is as wide as the regular Tiguan

It can seat up to seven occupants.

Wheelbase has grown by 110mm over its regular counterpart.

It is powered by a BS6-compliant 2.0-litre petrol engine mated to the same 7-speed DSG option.

Continues to be offered with features such as a panoramic sunroof and cruise control.

Key competitors include Skoda Kodiaq and Ford Endeavor.

Volkswagen, which currently offers a five-seater Tiguan in India, has showcased its seven-seat version at the ongoing Auto Expo 2020. Called the Tiguan Allspace, the seven-seat Tiguan gets new LED projector headlamps, 17-inch dual tone alloy wheels, and new LED tail lamps. Apart from these changes, the long-wheelbase SUV is pretty much like its five-seater version. Dimensionally, the Tiguan Allspace is 215mm longer and 2mm taller over its regular counterpart. Since it has grown in length, its wheelbase too has increased from 2677mm to 2787mm (+110mm).

Volkswagen will offer the Tiguan Allspace with a BS6-compliant 2.0-litre TSI petrol engine that’ll replace the 2.0-litre TDI diesel engine. This unit produces 190PS of power and 320Nm of torque and will come with the same 7-speed DSG option.

The Tiguan Allspace gets a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, cruise control, and powered front seats just like its five-seater version. What’s new is that Volkswagen will offer the seven-seat Tiguan with a bigger touchscreen infotainment system with connected car tech and digital dials.

Volkswagen has opened bookings for the three-row SUV that will be launched in March 2020. It is likely to come with a price tag of Rs 35 lakh (ex-showroom). The Tiguan Allspace will rival the Skoda Kodiaq , Ford Endeavor, Toyota Fortuner and the MG Gloster .

