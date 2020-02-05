Mahindra XUV300 Electric Showcased At Auto Expo 2020

Published On Feb 05, 2020 12:49 PM By Sonny for Mahindra XUV300 Electric

Mahindra has reworked the design of the XUV300 for its electric cousin and it now looks sharper than before

Slightly revised front and rear profiles compared to the regular XUV300

No major changes on the inside, though it gets a bigger screen and a BMW like shifter.

Tech specs have not been revealed yet.

Expected to launch in the second half of 2021.

The XUV300 Electric was announced at the launch of the ICE-powered versions of the sub-4 metre SUV in early 2019. After having been under development for some time, Mahindra’s first long-range EV has made its pre-production debut at Auto Expo 2020.

The front end of the XUV300 Electric looks a bit different from the regular SUV. The grille has been blocked on account of it being electric. The headlamps have been redesigned too along with the bumper.

At the rear, the tail lamps have become sleeker too and are now joined by a metallic blue strip. The bumper has also been given a makeover, and it is clear from all the changes that Mahindra wants to give the XUV300 EV an identity of itself.

The interior looks closer to that of the regular XUV300. However, the huge touchscreen in the middle definitely spells change. While it is good as a feature addition over the smaller screen in the regular XUV300, it kind of juts out and doesn’t sit well with the rest of the design.

While we know what it looks like, Mahindra has not yet revealed the technical specifications of the car. For reference, the Nexon EV is capable of covering more than 200km in the real world from a 30.2kWh battery pack.

Mahindra is expected to launch the electric XUV300 in the second half of 2021. It will likely be priced around Rs 15 lakh as it takes on the Tata Nexon EV. The XUV300 will be the second new EV under the Mahindra Electric banner after the eKUV100.

