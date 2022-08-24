English | हिंदी

Volkswagen Taigun And Nissan Kicks: Readily Available Compact SUVs This August

Modified On Aug 24, 2022 09:18 AM By Rohit

The Korean duo continue their blockbuster run in their segment, leading to a maximum waiting time of up to six months

The compact SUV space has swollen in size in recent years thanks to the inclusion of new models such as the Skoda Kushaq, MG Astor, and VW Taigun. It is set to expand even further with the arrival of the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder and Maruti Grand Vitara soon.

However, if you are looking for a compact SUV from the present crop of models, check out how long you will have to wait to drive one home:

City

Hyundai Creta

Kia Seltos

Maruti S-Cross

Volkswagen Taigun

MG Astor

Nissan Kicks

New Delhi

2-3 months

2-3 months

N.A.

1 month

4 months

No waiting

Bengaluru

2-3 months

3-4 months

2-3 months

1-2 months

4-5 months

1 month

Mumbai

2-3 months

4 months

1 month

1 month

4 months

1-1.5 months

Hyderabad

3-4 months

3.5 months

N.A.

No waiting

5 months

1-2 months

Pune

2-3 months

2-3 months

2-2.5 months

1-2 months

5 months

1.5-2 months

Chennai

5-6 months

3-4 months

2.5 months

2 months

4.5 months

1.5-2 months

Jaipur

6 months

4 months

No waiting

1-1.5 months

4-5 months

1.5-2 months

Ahmedabad

1 month

3.5 months

No waiting

1 month

3 months

1-2 months

Gurugram

2-3 months

2.5-3 months

2 months

2-3 months

2.5-3 months

1-2 months

Lucknow

2.5-3 months

4-5 months

2.5-3 months

1-2 months

2.5-3 months

1.5-2 months

Kolkata

4-5 months

5-6 months

2.5 months

2-2.5 months

3-4 months

2 months

Thane

2-3 months

2-3 months

2.5 months

1 month

5 months

1.5-2 months

Surat

2-3 months

3-4 months

1 month

1 month

3 months

2 months

Ghaziabad

2-3 months

3.5 months

1.5-2 months

1-1.5 months

3-4 months

1.5-2 months

Chandigarh

2-3 months

3.5 months

1.5 months

No waiting

3-4 months

No waiting

Coimbatore

2-3 months

4 months

2-2.5 months

2 months

4-5 months

1-1.5 months

Patna

4 months

3 months

2 months

1 month

3-4 months

1 month

Faridabad

5-6 months

2.5-3 months

1-2 months

2 months

3-4 months

1-2 months

Indore

2 months

4-5 months

3 months

2 months

4-5 months

1.5 months

Noida

1 month

5-6 months

N.A.

1.5 months

4 months

No waiting

Note: 1) The waiting period might differ depending on the variant, powertrain and colour chosen.

          2) We haven’t included the Skoda Kushaq and Mahindra Scorpio Classic as their data wasn’t available during the time of publishing this news.

Takeaway

  • Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos: The Korean duo of the Hyundai Creta-Kia Seltos is witnessing a maximum waiting time of up to six months in some cities.

  • Maruti S-Cross: While Maruti has ceased production of the S-Cross, it is still available in many cities till stocks last. Buyers in Jaipur and Ahmedabad can take the Maruti crossover home immediately whereas those in Bengaluru, Lucknow and Indore will need to wait for up to three months.

  • Volkswagen Taigun: Buyers in many cities mentioned in the list can drive home the Volkswagen Taigun within a couple of months from the booking date. That said, its maximum waiting period stretches up to three months in Gurugram. The VW SUV is readily available in Hyderabad and Chandigarh.

  • MG Astor: MG’s debut product in the compact SUV space, the Astor, is having a lengthy waiting period of up to five months in cities like Pune, Thane, and Indore.

  • Nissan Kicks: If you are based in Delhi, Chandigarh or Noida, you will be able to drive the Kicks home instantaneously. Its average wait time in other cities is one and a half months.

