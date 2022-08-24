Modified On Aug 24, 2022 09:18 AM By Rohit for Hyundai Creta

The Korean duo continue their blockbuster run in their segment, leading to a maximum waiting time of up to six months

The compact SUV space has swollen in size in recent years thanks to the inclusion of new models such as the Skoda Kushaq, MG Astor, and VW Taigun. It is set to expand even further with the arrival of the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder and Maruti Grand Vitara soon.

However, if you are looking for a compact SUV from the present crop of models, check out how long you will have to wait to drive one home:

City Hyundai Creta Kia Seltos Maruti S-Cross Volkswagen Taigun MG Astor Nissan Kicks New Delhi 2-3 months 2-3 months N.A. 1 month 4 months No waiting Bengaluru 2-3 months 3-4 months 2-3 months 1-2 months 4-5 months 1 month Mumbai 2-3 months 4 months 1 month 1 month 4 months 1-1.5 months Hyderabad 3-4 months 3.5 months N.A. No waiting 5 months 1-2 months Pune 2-3 months 2-3 months 2-2.5 months 1-2 months 5 months 1.5-2 months Chennai 5-6 months 3-4 months 2.5 months 2 months 4.5 months 1.5-2 months Jaipur 6 months 4 months No waiting 1-1.5 months 4-5 months 1.5-2 months Ahmedabad 1 month 3.5 months No waiting 1 month 3 months 1-2 months Gurugram 2-3 months 2.5-3 months 2 months 2-3 months 2.5-3 months 1-2 months Lucknow 2.5-3 months 4-5 months 2.5-3 months 1-2 months 2.5-3 months 1.5-2 months Kolkata 4-5 months 5-6 months 2.5 months 2-2.5 months 3-4 months 2 months Thane 2-3 months 2-3 months 2.5 months 1 month 5 months 1.5-2 months Surat 2-3 months 3-4 months 1 month 1 month 3 months 2 months Ghaziabad 2-3 months 3.5 months 1.5-2 months 1-1.5 months 3-4 months 1.5-2 months Chandigarh 2-3 months 3.5 months 1.5 months No waiting 3-4 months No waiting Coimbatore 2-3 months 4 months 2-2.5 months 2 months 4-5 months 1-1.5 months Patna 4 months 3 months 2 months 1 month 3-4 months 1 month Faridabad 5-6 months 2.5-3 months 1-2 months 2 months 3-4 months 1-2 months Indore 2 months 4-5 months 3 months 2 months 4-5 months 1.5 months Noida 1 month 5-6 months N.A. 1.5 months 4 months No waiting

Note: 1) The waiting period might differ depending on the variant, powertrain and colour chosen.

2) We haven’t included the Skoda Kushaq and Mahindra Scorpio Classic as their data wasn’t available during the time of publishing this news.

Takeaway

Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos : The Korean duo of the Hyundai Creta-Kia Seltos is witnessing a maximum waiting time of up to six months in some cities.

Maruti S-Cross: While Maruti has ceased production of the S-Cross, it is still available in many cities till stocks last. Buyers in Jaipur and Ahmedabad can take the Maruti crossover home immediately whereas those in Bengaluru, Lucknow and Indore will need to wait for up to three months.

Volkswagen Taigun : Buyers in many cities mentioned in the list can drive home the Volkswagen Taigun within a couple of months from the booking date. That said, its maximum waiting period stretches up to three months in Gurugram. The VW SUV is readily available in Hyderabad and Chandigarh.

MG Astor : MG’s debut product in the compact SUV space, the Astor, is having a lengthy waiting period of up to five months in cities like Pune, Thane, and Indore.

Nissan Kicks: If you are based in Delhi, Chandigarh or Noida, you will be able to drive the Kicks home instantaneously. Its average wait time in other cities is one and a half months.

