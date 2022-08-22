Published On Aug 22, 2022 05:52 PM By Tarun for Maruti Baleno SUV

We’re expecting Maruti to debut its coupe-style SUV at the 2023 Auto Expo

Maruti is readying a coupe-style SUV based on the Baleno.

Its front profile will be inspired by the Grand Vitara.

Its cabin should look similar to the new Baleno, but is expected to pack more features.

Likely to get the Baleno RS’ 100PS 1-litre turbo-petrol engine, MT and AT transmission choices.

Expected to be priced similar to the Brezza and other sub-4m SUVs.

The upcoming Maruti Baleno-based SUV has been spied again and this time around its rear profile has been revealed. The new crossover will carry a coupe-like rear profile, but its overall silhouette looks similar to the Baleno.

The spied test mule gets a sloping roof, roof rails and a protruding hump-type boot which give it a coupe SUV look. The main differences between the coupe and the hatchback will be the front and rear ends, while the door and silhouette will look similar.

Based on our earlier spy shots, the SUV coupe’s front profile will get some inspiration from the Grand Vitara. It can be seen with low-set headlights, sleek LED DRLs and a mesh grille.

This spy video also shows the Baleno’s free-standing 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The cabin of the upcoming Maruti coupe SUV is expected to look similar to the 2022 Baleno, but should get more features onboard.

The new Maruti SUV is expected to get Suzuki’s 100PS 1-litre BoosterJet turbo-petrol engine, which was seen on the pre-facelift Baleno RS. It could get manual and automatic transmissions, possibly with Maruti’s mild-hybrid technology.

The new SUV coupe will be positioned as an alternative to the Brezza, with a similar price as that of other sub-compact SUVs like the Hyundai Venue. It’s expected to be sold through Maruti’s NEXA chain of retail outlets. The new Baleno currently retails from Rs 6.49 lakh to Rs 9.71 lakh, while the Brezza is priced from Rs 7.99 lakh to Rs 13.96 lakh. (ex-showroom Delhi).

