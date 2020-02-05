Kia Carnival Launched At Auto Expo 2020. Prices Begin From Rs 24.95 Lakh

Modified On Feb 05, 2020 11:28 AM By Rohit for Kia Carnival

The Carnival is a one-of-a-kind offering as it seats up to 9 people!

The Carnival is offered in three variants: Premium, Prestige, and Limousine.

It comes with a BS6-compliant 2.2-litre diesel engine (202PS/440Nm) coupled with an 8-speed automatic gearbox.

Features dual-panel sunroof and electric sliding doors.

It costs more than the Toyota Innova Crysta but less than the Toyota Vellfire and Mercedes-Benz V-Class.

Kia Motors has launched its second offering for India, the Carnival , at Auto Expo 2020. A premium people mover, it is available in three variants: Premium, Prestige, and Limousine. The MPV is offered with different seating layouts for up to 9 people and has already garnered 3,500 bookings.

Variant Seating Layout Price Premium (base) 7 / 8-Seater Rs 24.95 lakh (7-seater)/ Rs 25.15 lakh (8-seater) Prestige (mid) 7 / 9-Seater Rs 28.95 lakh (7-seater)/ Rs 29.95 lakh (9-seater) Limousine (top) 7-Seater VIP Rs 33.95 lakh

The Carnival comes with a BS6-compliant 2.2-litre diesel engine good for 202PS of power and 440Nm of torque. It is mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission option.

In terms of features, the Carnival MPV will spoil you for choice. Kia offers three-zone climate control, auto defogger, auto headlamps, and electric sliding doors as standard across all variants. Additionally, Kia is also offering the Carnival with features such as tilt and telescopic steering, LED projector headlamps, LED fog lamps, LED tail lamps, and a powered tailgate. It also comes with a dual-panel sunroof, power-folding ORVMs, and wireless charging depending on the variant you choose. What’s more, it also comes with 37 connected features that can work with a smart watch as well.

Kia has priced the Carnival in the range of Rs 24.95 lakh to Rs 33.95 lakh (ex-showroom ). Even though it doesn’t have any direct rivals as such, it sits above the Toyota Innova Crysta and under the Toyota Vellfire and Mercedes-Benz V-Class . While the Toyota Innova Crysta is priced between Rs 15.36 lakh and Rs 23.02 lakh, the Mercedes-Benz V-Class retails in the range of Rs 68.4 lakh to Rs 1.1 crore. Toyota is expected to launch the Vellfire in India by March 2020 in an expected price range of Rs 85 lakh to Rs 90 lakh.

(all prices ex-showroom)

