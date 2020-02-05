Renault Triber AMT Revealed At Auto Expo 2020

Modified On Feb 05, 2020 09:16 AM By Dhruv for Renault Triber

This budget 7-seater is now offered with a two-pedal setup

Triber AMT will be launched in the coming weeks.

Expected premium of Rs 30,000 over manual counterparts.

The BS6 1.0-litre engine remains the same.

Gets a stick-shifter instead of the Kwid’s rotary dial.

Accessorised Triber shown as well.

French carmaker Renault has revealed the Triber AMT at Auto Expo 2020. It is expected to be available on showrooms floors soon and Renault should offer the convenience of an automatic gearbox in a couple of variants. Compared to the manual, you can expect a premium of around Rs 30,000.

The Triber AMT continues with the regular MPVs 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, albeit with updates to meet BS6 emission norms. The manual variants received the BS6 engine a couple of weeks ago. The updated engine continues to make 72PS and 96Nm.

The manual and AMT variant can be distinguished from the outside by a small ‘Easy-R’ badge on the boot, which is Renault speak for an AMT transmission. There are no other distinguishing factors between the two versions. On the inside, it gets a stick shifter like the Duster automatic rather than the rotary dial seen the Renault Kwid AMT.

Renault also showcased an accessorised version of the Triber that features larger 16-inch wheels and dual-tone paint. Its interiors have been given blue highlights.

Renault has also showcased the K-ZE (Kwid Electric) and you can read more about it here.

