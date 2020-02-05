  • Login / Register
Haval F7 Unveiled At Auto Expo 2020, Could Rival Hyundai Tucson & MG Hector

Published On Feb 05, 2020 01:22 PM By Sonny for Haval F7

New Chinese mid-size SUV eyeing entry into India by 2021

  • The Haval F7 will likely be GWM’s debut product in India.

  • It is a well-equipped 5-seater mid-size SUV.

  • The global-spec F7 gets two turbo-petrol engines: 1.5-litre and 2.0-litre units, both with 7-speed DCT auto.

  • The Haval F7 features a panoramic sunroof, 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system and cruise control.

  • It would likely take on the likes of the MG Hector, Tata Harrier and Hyundai Tucson.

Great Wall Motors is showcasing a variety of models in its debut at Auto Expo 2020. The first one expected to be launched in India is the Haval F7 mid-size SUV. Unveiled globally in 2018, it would be a good competitor in the premium 5-seater SUV segment.

The Haval F7 will distinguish itself from segment rivals with its sporty design elements and sheer size. It has muscular character lines over both front and rear wheel arches. The rear end design features a body-coloured skid plate flanked by sporty vents and wrap-around tail lamps connected by a chrome strip. Up front, the F7 features a hexagonal grille with a honeycomb pattern, flanked by fog lamps with LED DRLs and a quad-headlamp design.

Here’s how its size compares to some of its future rivals in India:

 

Haval F7

Hyundai Tucson

MG Hector

Tata Harrier

Length

4620mm

4475mm

4655mm

4598mm

Width

1846mm

1850mm

1835mm

1894mm

Height

1690mm

1660mm

1760mm

1706mm

Wheelbase

2725mm

2670mm

2750mm

2741mm

Boot space

723 litres

513 litres

587 litres

425 litres

Ground clearance

190mm

195mm

198mm

205mm

The Haval F7 is only shorter than the MG Hector and has the most spacious boot. The Hector is the tallest and has the longest wheelbase. Meanwhile, the Harrier is the widest one here.

In terms of comforts, the Haval F7 features a panoramic sunroof, 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system angled towards the driver, electronic parking brake, power adjustable front seats, and faux leather upholstery. Safety features on offer in the global-spec F7 are up to 6 airbags, front collision alert system, tyre pressure monitoring system, 360-degree parking camera, and adaptive cruise control.

Haval offers the F7 with two turbo-petrol engine options in select markets - a 1.5-litre unit and a 2.0-litre unit. Both engines are mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic with the choice of front-wheel-drive or 4WD with the larger engine. The 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine makes 150PS and 280Nm while the 2.0-litre petrol unit makes 190PS and 340Nm. Expect the India-spec model to get a manual transmission option and maybe a diesel engine too.

Great Wall Motors is scheduled to begin sales in India in 2021, likely with the Haval F7 mid-size SUV. It is expected to be priced between Rs 16 lakh and Rs 21 lakh.

Sonny

Write your Comment on Haval F7

