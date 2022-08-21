Published On Aug 21, 2022 08:48 AM By Rohit for Maruti Celerio

The list is a mixed bag of models, from hatchbacks to a premium MPV

The demand for CNG models has been rising nearly as much as the skyrocketing fuel prices. There are more than 10 cars (for now) which get their CNG kit straight from the factory, with the maximum choices from the Maruti Suzuki stable (seven non-commercial models).

So, if you are wondering which Maruti CNG model is the most frugal of the lot, fret not as we have compiled them in their order of fuel efficiency to help you pick the right one. Take a look at the list below (arranged in descending order of claimed fuel efficiency figures):

1) Celerio- 35.6 km/kg

The Celerio is the most fuel-efficient CNG car in Maruti’s lineup with a claimed figure of over 35km/kg.

Maruti offers the hatchback with the greener fuel option in only the second-from-base VXi trim.

The CNG kit is offered only with the 1-litre petrol engine of the Celerio having an output of 56.7PS and 82Nm (8.5PS/7Nm less than its corresponding petrol variant). It comes only with the 5-speed manual gearbox.

Maruti has priced the Celerio VXi CNG at Rs 6.7 lakh.

Within the compact hatchback space, you can also consider the Maruti Wagon R. It has the same CNG powertrain with the 1-litre engine with a claimed fuel economy of 34.05km/kg. It’s offered in two trims: LXi at Rs 6.43 lakh and VXi at Rs 6.86 lakh.

2) Alto 800- 31.59 km/kg

Maruti is offering the second-from-base LXi (O) trim of the Alto 800 with a CNG option.

In the entry-level hatchback, the 0.8-litre petrol engine produces 41PS and 60Nm when run on CNG mode. It comes paired with only a 5-speed MT.

Maruti retails the Alto LXi(O) CNG at Rs 5.03 lakh, making it the most affordable CNG car.

The newly launched Alto K10 is also set to get a CNG option soon.

3) Dzire- 31.12 km/kg

The Dzire is the only sedan in Maruti’s portfolio to come with an optional CNG kit.

Maruti offers the greener fuel choice in the second-from-base VXi and second-to-top ZXi trims of the sub-4m sedan.

In the CNG guise, the Dzire’s 1.2-litre petrol engine makes 77PS and 98.5Nm. It comes mated to a 5-speed manual shifter.

The Dzire VXi and ZXi CNG variants are priced at Rs 8.23 lakh and Rs 8.91 lakh respectively.

4) Swift- 30.9 km/kg

Like its sedan sibling, the Dzire, the Swift also gets the CNG kit with the same VXi and ZXi trims.

It has the same CNG powertrain as the Dzire with the 1.2-litre petrol engine mated to a 5-speed manual, producing 77PS and 98.5Nm on natural gas.

The Swift’s CNG variants are priced between Rs 7.77 lakh and Rs 8.45 lakh.

5) Ertiga- 26.11 km/kg

The Ertiga is the only MPV to get a CNG option.

Like the Swift and Dzire, you can have the greener fuel choice in the second-from-base VXi and second-to-top ZXi trims.

The MPV has an output of 88PS and 121.5Nm when driven solely on the cleaner fuel. It comes coupled with a 5-speed MT.

Maruti retails the Ertiga’s CNG variants in the range of Rs 10.5 lakh and Rs 11.6 lakh.

Note: 1) CNG variants are usually priced at a premium of around Rs 90,000 to Rs 95,000 over their respective petrol counterparts.

2) We have not included the Wagon R CNG as it’s from the same segment as the Celerio, with the latter being more frugal with the greener fuel option. Also, do note that many more Maruti cars are likely to get the CNG option soon, so keep checking CarDekho for more updates.

All prices, ex-showroom Delhi

