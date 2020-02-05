Mahindra Funster Electric Concept Revealed At Auto Expo 2020

Published On Feb 05, 2020 12:45 PM By Sonny

This open top SUV previews the upcoming second-generation XUV500

The Mahindra Funster EV offers a claimed range of 520km per charge.

It gets a dual electric motor, AWD setup with 313PS of power.

Mahindra claims the Funster can do 0-100kmph in 5 seconds.

Features roadster styling with futuristic EV elements and beefy proportions.

It is one of the four EVs displayed by Mahindra at Auto Expo 2020.

The body design previews the 2020 XUV500.

Mahindra has been bullish about EVs much before they were the in-thing in India. It has maintained the same outlook even at Auto Expo 2020 by showcasing four electric cars. But the one that is getting the most attention is the Funster electric concept, which gives drop-top SUVs a whole new meaning.

This Funster electric concept is equipped with a 59.1kWh battery pack that offers a claimed range of 520km per charge. It’s equipped with dual electric motors for a performance rating of 313PS. Its AWD setup can propel it from 0-100kmph in just 5 seconds and onto a top speed of 200kmph.

The Mahindra Funster EV features a tri-beam LED headlamp setup with sharp triple fog lamp units in the bumpers. The front end gets an illuminated and toothy Mahindra grille with the brand’s logo in the centre. It’s a three-door concept with a 2+2 layout, emulating the layout of the Range Rover Evoque Convertible. However, the Funster gets scissor doors for extra sportiness. The side profile features a clean design with only a few bold character lines running towards the rear haunches. It doesn’t miss out on the trend of a lightbar running across the boot, connecting the taillamps. These design elements and muscular proportions also offer a glimpse at what we can expect from the new-gen XUV500 later this year.

Mahindra is unlikely to bring this electric prototype into production. However, it could result in an all-electric XUV500 by the end of 2021. But before that, it is likely to spawn the ICE-powered second-gen XUV500 SUV. Mahindra could price the XUV500 electric at around Rs 25 lakh where it will rival the likes of Hyundai Kona Electric and the MG ZS EV.