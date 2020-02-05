Mahindra e-KUV100 Launched At Auto Expo 2020

Modified On Feb 05, 2020 01:00 PM By Rohit for Mahindra eKUV100

It does not have any direct rivals for now

After making an appearance at the 2018 Auto Expo, the e-KUV100 has been launched at the Auto Expo 2020.

Its 15.9kWh battery pack comes with fast-charging capabilities and offers a range of over 140km.

The e-KUV100 puts out 54PS of power and 120Nm of torque.

Offers a range of 147km on a single charge.

Gets connected car tech for features such as cabin precooling and location tracking.

Is priced at Rs 8.25 lakh (commercial) (ex-showroom Delhi).

Mahindra had already showcased the e-KUV100 in its near production-spec form at the 2018 Auto Expo. Sadly, it could not be launched owing to the challenging market conditions and the industrial slowdown in 2019. Now, the Indian carmaker has launched it at the ongoing Auto Expo 2020 at Rs 8.25 lakh (commercial) (ex-showroom Delhi).

The e-KUV100’s 15.9kWh battery pack supports fast-charging option that can juice up the battery by up to 80 per cent in just one hour. With this battery pack, the electric micro-SUV offers a range of 147km.

It is offered with connected car tech for features such as cabin precooling, location tracking, remote diagnostics, and monitoring the driving pattern of the driver as seen in the Auto Expo 2018’s version. Apart from this, it comes with standard safety features such as rear parking sensors, dual front airbags, front seatbelt alert, overspeeding alert, and ABS with EBD.