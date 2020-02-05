Maruti Reveals Futuro-e Coupe-SUV Concept At Auto Expo 2020

Modified On Feb 05, 2020 08:45 AM By Dhruv for Maruti Futuro-e

With the Futuro-e concept, Maruti has given us a glimpse into a future design direction for SUVs that’s unlike anything from its past!

The Futuro-e is a four-seater electric coupe-SUV.

It gets a blue and ivory interior theme with wide sweeping screens running the length of the dashboard.

The concept is just a design study, although we expect a production vehicle to spawn from it sometime in the future.

Maruti has revealed the Futuro-e concept at Auto Expo 2020 and it looks like a coupe. Let. That. Sink. In. Maruti had filed a copyright for this name a couple of months ago. However, back then we were wondering whether this concept would be along the lines of the Future-S crossover concept that we got to see at Auto Expo 2018.

Designed in-house by Maruti Suzuki, the company says that the Futuro-E previews the design direction for its future utility vehicles.

The interior has a minimalistic layout that is decked up in a blue and ivory theme. Wide sweeping screens are present across the dashboard and houses various controls. The steering too gets a futuristic layout and looks like it is straight out of a spaceship.

The Futuro-e gets only four seats, of which the front two can swivel around to face the rear passengers. This will allow the driver to take advantage of the autonomous tech present in the Futuro-e.

The Futuro-e concept is expected to spawn off an electric production vehicle in the future. If it looks anything like the concept, we will -- to say the least -- be surprised. After all, we have the example of the Future-S concept that resulted in us getting the S-Presso. Maybe Maruti could take some inspiration from Tata here.