Tata Gravitas Revealed At Auto Expo 2020

Published On Feb 05, 2020 09:43 AM By Dhruv.A for Tata Gravitas

It packs the BS6-compliant version of the 2.0-litre diesel on the Harrier

Tata Gravitas looks quite similar to the Harrier.

Features major changes from the C-pillar with a larger quarter glass area, extended overhangs and new tail lamp design.

Interior upgrades over the Harrier include an e-parking brake, captain seats for the second row and, obviously, three rows of seating.

Tata Motors has unveiled the Gravitas at the 2020 Auto Expo. To be stacked above the Harrier as Tata’s flagship product, the Gravitas is expected to command a premium of around Rs 1 lakh over the corresponding Harrier variant.

The Tata Gravitas looks similar to its 5-seater sibling till the C-pillar. Up front it gets bumper-mounted projector headlamps with LED DRLs, machine-finished 17-inch alloy wheels, a panoramic sunroof, auto-dimming IRVM, and an extended rear overhang to accommodate an extra row of seating. The rear end features a larger quarter glass, wider windscreen, redesigned LED tail lamps, bumper and tailgate.

Inside, it gets the same setup as the Harrier, with an 8.8-inch touchscreen taking centre stage, accompanied by automatic climate control, 9-speaker sound system, leather seats and a 6-way powered driver seat. However, the biggest update is the third row of seating, which gets dedicated AC vents with individual blower controls.

It gets a 60:40 split function and a sliding functionality for the captain seats in the second row. The Gravitas also gets connected tech with an eSIM like the Nexon EV, enabling remote functionality like engine start-stop and climate control.

Under its hood is the 2.0-litre, 4-cylinder diesel engine from the Harrier, albeit in BS6 form. It belts out 170PS/350Nm and is coupled to a 6-speed manual gearbox as standard. A 6-speed automatic transmission option is also offered.

The Tata Gravitas competes against the likes of the Mahindra XUV500 and the six-seater MG Hector Plus, which was also showcased at Auto Expo 2020.