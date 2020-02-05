Mahindra Reveals New Petrol Engines For XUV500, XUV300, Thar, Scorpio & Marazzo At Auto Expo 2020
Published On Feb 05, 2020 01:52 PM By Raunak for Mahindra XUV500 2020
These engines come under the new mStallion range and feature direct-injection and turbocharging
-
1.2-litre TGDi engine will be available with the XUV300.
-
1.5-litre TGDi engine will be introduced with the Marazzo.
-
2.0-litre TGDi engine will be offered with the new-gen model of XUV500, Scorpio and Thar.
-
Ford (in India) and SsangYong will also use these engines.
-
All engines are Euro 6.2 compliant, which is even stricter than BS6 emission standards.
Mahindra has revealed a new range of direct-injection, turbocharged petrol engines at Auto Expo 2020. This new petrol range will be called mStalion and features three engines: 1.2-litre, 1.5-litre and 2.0-litre.
The 1.2-litre motor is a more advanced and powerful version of the 1.2-litre engine currently offered with the XUV300. The XUV300’s 1.2-litre engine features multi-point fuel injection (MPFI) whereas the new mStalion 1.2-litre features more advanced direct-injection technology. Hence, power is up by 20PS at 130PS and torque goes up by 30Nm to 230Nm. This engine will also replace the now discontinued 1.0-litre Ecoboost engine in the Ford EcoSport as part of the new Mahindra-Ford JV. It will be mated to a 6-speed manual with the option of an AMT (at least for Mahindra).
The new 1.5-litre engine puts out 163PS and 280Nm and is expected to debut with the Marazzo petrol. The MPV is currently only offered with a 1.5-litre diesel engine mated to a 6-speed manual. Mahindra is planning to add an AMT option with the Marazzo petrol and should ideally be offered with the 1.5-litre diesel as well.
The top-of-the-line 2.0-litre turbo is rated at 190PS and 380Nm, meant for upcoming new-gen SUVs like Scorpio, Thar and the XUV500. This engine will come with the option of a 6-speed manual and automatic. Ford’s mid-size SUV for India based on the second-gen XUV500 will also be powered by the same engine. Mahindra is also expected to introduce the new 2.0-litre diesel engine of these models.
Mahindra should begin rolling out these from this year starting with the more powerful 1.2-litre in the XUV300 and 1.5-litre petrol in Marzzo by mid-2020. The new XUV500 is also expected to hit the market in December 2020 with the 2.0-litre petrol.
Read More on : Mahindra XUV500 Automatic