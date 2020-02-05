Mahindra Reveals New Petrol Engines For XUV500, XUV300, Thar, Scorpio & Marazzo At Auto Expo 2020

Published On Feb 05, 2020 01:52 PM By Raunak for Mahindra XUV500 2020

These engines come under the new mStallion range and feature direct-injection and turbocharging

1.2-litre TGDi engine will be available with the XUV300.

1.5-litre TGDi engine will be introduced with the Marazzo.

2.0-litre TGDi engine will be offered with the new-gen model of XUV500, Scorpio and Thar.

Ford (in India) and SsangYong will also use these engines.

All engines are Euro 6.2 compliant, which is even stricter than BS6 emission standards.

Mahindra has revealed a new range of direct-injection, turbocharged petrol engines at Auto Expo 2020. This new petrol range will be called mStalion and features three engines: 1.2-litre, 1.5-litre and 2.0-litre.

The 1.2-litre motor is a more advanced and powerful version of the 1.2-litre engine currently offered with the XUV300. The XUV300’s 1.2-litre engine features multi-point fuel injection (MPFI) whereas the new mStalion 1.2-litre features more advanced direct-injection technology. Hence, power is up by 20PS at 130PS and torque goes up by 30Nm to 230Nm. This engine will also replace the now discontinued 1.0-litre Ecoboost engine in the Ford EcoSport as part of the new Mahindra-Ford JV. It will be mated to a 6-speed manual with the option of an AMT (at least for Mahindra).

The new 1.5-litre engine puts out 163PS and 280Nm and is expected to debut with the Marazzo petrol. The MPV is currently only offered with a 1.5-litre diesel engine mated to a 6-speed manual. Mahindra is planning to add an AMT option with the Marazzo petrol and should ideally be offered with the 1.5-litre diesel as well.

The top-of-the-line 2.0-litre turbo is rated at 190PS and 380Nm, meant for upcoming new-gen SUVs like Scorpio, Thar and the XUV500. This engine will come with the option of a 6-speed manual and automatic. Ford’s mid-size SUV for India based on the second-gen XUV500 will also be powered by the same engine. Mahindra is also expected to introduce the new 2.0-litre diesel engine of these models.

Mahindra should begin rolling out these from this year starting with the more powerful 1.2-litre in the XUV300 and 1.5-litre petrol in Marzzo by mid-2020. The new XUV500 is also expected to hit the market in December 2020 with the 2.0-litre petrol.

