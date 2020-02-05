Haima 8S Showcased At Auto Expo 2020. Could Rival Tata Harrier, MG Hector

Published On Feb 05, 2020 05:09 PM By Sonny for Haima 8S

Another Chinese carmaker brings its SUV to Auto Expo 2020

Haima is a Chinese carmaker that is part of FAW Group.

Haima 8S compact SUV displayed at the Auto Expo 2020.

It was launched in China in 2019 with a 1.6-litre turbo-petrol engine.

The Haima 8S gets features like a panoramic sunroof, digital instrument cluster and 360-degree surround view.

It could rival the likes of the MG Hector, Tata Harrier, Hyundai Tucson and Jeep Compass.

Great Wall Motors is not the only Chinese automaker making an appearance at the Auto Expo. FAW Haima is another brand that has arrived in India to showcase its own SUV, the 8S.

The Haima 8S compact SUV was launched in China in the summer of 2019. It is a compact SUV offered with a 1.6-litre turbo-petrol engine making 195PS and 293Nm. The Haima 8S is designed to be a rival to the likes of the MG Hector , Tata Harrier , Hyundai Tucson, Jeep Compass, MG HS and Haval F7 since it measures 4565mm long, 1850mm wide and 1682mm tall and gets a 2700mm-long wheelbase.

The 8S at the expo was shown in its launch colour - red - with 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. It features a chrome grille flanked by quad-LED headlamps on the bumper. The LED DRLs and turn indicators are positioned along the bonnet line. It has a floating roof design with blacked out B- and C-pillars and a roof rail integrated into the sloping roofline. Around the rear, it gets sleek tail lamps with a connecting light bar across the boot. The Haima 8S gets features like panoramic sunroof, 360-degree parking camera and a digital instrument cluster.

While FAW Haima is eager to enter the Indian market soon, its arrival timeline is undecided. Its presence at the expo with the 8S could be part of the brand evaluating customer interest in what they have to offer. Haima’s pavilion at the Auto Expo also packs other products like the 7X MPV and E1 hatch. It is also looking to offer an affordable EV hatch for under Rs 10 lakh in India called the Bird Electric EV1.